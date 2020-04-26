Leaked Aswathama Full Movie Download

Telugu Motion pictures Download

Aswathama Movie Evaluate: Ramana Teja’s debut film is daring, because of Aswathama wishes to tell the story not merely of a pissed off frequent man attempting to look out a psychopath, nonetheless because of it moreover takes the time to find out the depravity of the one doing the evil deeds. The film could not spend as so much time on the antagonist as a result of it does on the protagonist, falling in no-man’s-land between exploring its full potential and revealing the antagonist too shortly, nonetheless Aswathama manages to pull off the story whatever the hitches. You’ll nonetheless see the rawness inside the proceedings, significantly do you have to’re a fan of the model, however it absolutely’s an excellent attempt.

Gana (Naga Shaurya) has been in love alongside along with his sister Priya (Sargun Kaur Luthra) since she was born. He entails India because of she’s getting engaged to Ravi (Prince Cecil) and easily when he thinks the whole thing goes hunky dory, he prospects upon her attempting to take her private life. A shocked however understanding Gana tells her he’ll help her it doesn’t matter what and he or she tells him she’s pregnant. The difficulty is she doesn’t understand how and the stage is prepared for the mad chase a brother goes on to get his sister the reply she deserves and wishes. Moreover on this story are four fishermen, an outdated man, a psychopath and his fastened companion – the motley crew harming the women who’ve associated tales to Priya.

One of the simplest ways Ramana Teja connects the dots that chart all through the panorama of picturesque Vizag and its dingy by-lanes of Jalaripeta is commendable. What shouldn’t be is the time he spends meandering inside the first-half sooner than attending to the aim. All the observe between Gana and his girlfriend Neha (Mehreen Pirzada) merely doesn’t work and he or she seems to easily exist inside the story as a third-wheel for the brother-sister duo, any individual he can yell at when pissed off and ask for help when needed because of he truly doesn’t assume he can share his secret collectively together with her. Sri Charan Pakala’s duet and a wedding amount go wasted within the midst of the catastrophe and the film shines solely when it should get to the problem at hand.

Naga Shaurya does an okay job with reference to portraying emotions for some motive. His ache and confusion in key scenes truly don’t come through. His frustration and anger work properly for the movement scenes which work for primarily probably the most half. Mehreen Pirzada is good enough nonetheless wasted in a activity that gives her restricted scope. Sargun moreover fares properly. Jisshu Sengupta as a result of the psychopathic forensic pathologist performs the half well-enough. Ramana Teja, on paper, seems to wish to current how his character slowly nonetheless completely unravelled to the place he’s proper this second nonetheless whereas he dares to level out the extent of his character’s depravity on-screen, one of the best ways he hurries through it under no circumstances lets the gravity his wickedness set in. Ankith Koyya does an excellent job as a result of the youthful Dr Manoj Kumar, showcasing the beginning of the downfall properly.

Irrespective of inconsistencies you’re feeling inside the film are principally wrapped up inside the backstory nonetheless the set-up inside the first half of the film and one of the best ways the reveal happens inside the second half seem disjointed. Ghibran’s BGM works even when it’s not his biggest however it absolutely manages to get the job accomplished. Garry BH’s enhancing is uneven in components and Manojh Reddy’s camerawork is okay. One of the simplest ways Gana lastly zeroes down on Dr Manoj as a result of the perpetrator is pure and based totally on pure luck nonetheless the reasoning could not work for everyone. The hurried climax too is clear okay.

Aswathama delivers what it ensures – a riveting story and oodles of movement. Ramana Teja makes an excellent debut by sticking to the subject at hand with out an extreme quantity of deviation. Within the occasion you’re a hard-core thriller fan, chances are you’ll nonetheless be left dissatisfied by some components since you don’t work together as so much as you’re presupposed to, nonetheless the film stays to be an excellent look forward to the weekend. The gore and depravity however suggest it’s undoubtedly not for the faint-hearted.

Aswathama Full Movie Download

Director: Ramana Teja

Writers: Naga Shaurya (story), Ramana Teja (screenplay)

Stars: Naga Shaurya, Mehreen Pirzada, Prince Cecil

Solid: Naga Shaurya, Mehreen Pirzada, Prince Cecil, Krishna Murali Posani, M.S. Bhaskar, V. Jayaprakash, Pavithra Lokesh, C.V.L. Narasimha Rao, Jishu Sengupta, Harish Uthaman, Surekha Vani, Kasi Vishwanath

Genres: Motion | Thriller

Nation: India

Language: Telugu

Launch Date: 31 January 2020

Runtime: 133 min

Aswathama Movie | Official Trailer

Aswathama 2020 Telugu Movie Download

Download 408p

Download 720p

Download 1080p