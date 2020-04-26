Leaked Chasani: Mithash Zindagi Ni Full Movie Download

Gujarati Films Download

Chasani: Mithash Zindagi Ni Movie Evaluate: Married for 25 years, Ramnik has a picture-perfect life, no matter certainly not experiencing “actual love”. Then once more, 25-year-old Rahul has merely misplaced the love of his life. A possibility meeting takes Rahul and Ramnik on a journey of discovering the true which means of affection.

Director duo Abhinn and Manthan’s strive at making a major however light-hearted film yields an trustworthy consequence, whereas the very gifted Tapan Vyas’ cinematography supplies a lot of price to Chasani. The film manages to fantastically seize some nice locations of Surat, and it must be refreshing for the lovers of Gujarati cinema, who’re possibly a bit bored of watching Ahmedabad in every second film! The film moreover has some fantastic dialogues, which might linger in your minds prolonged after you will have left the theatre.

Manthan Joshi’s lyrics and Prashant Satose’s compositions combine merely exactly in order so as to add further to the film. ‘Mojilo Gujarati’ and ‘Gujarati Break Up’ tune have been attention-grabbing inclusions inside the movie. The love ballad ‘Tu J Re’, with some pretty graphical backdrops making it appear as if a dream, is spectacular. Whereas the first half is fast paced, the second half drags a bit. In trying to deal with some mushy moments of every the {{couples}}, plus some collaborating comic moments, the film’s measurement suffers. Moreover, Rahul and Shreya’s break up scene doesn’t have the desired impression, and it seems unconvincing.

Talking regarding the performances, Sejal Shah is a perfect match as Vasanti-a sweet, dutiful partner. Even debutant Maira Doshi, alongside along with her sweet dimpled smile, lights up the show. Nonetheless, she isn’t that spectacular alongside along with her dialogues, significantly inside the scenes with Manoj Joshi. Divyang Thakkar makes an beautiful comeback after 5 years, and he’s convincing as Rahul, the love guru to Ramnik (Manoj Joshi).

Ojas Rawal, in his small place, manages to impress the viewers collectively together with his Surti dialect and comic timing. Ultimate nonetheless not the least, the seasoned Manoj Joshi clearly is conscious of straightforward strategies to hold a movie on his shoulders with straightforward ease.If you happen to’re a sweet, mushy and vital film with mounted dose of laughter, Chasani is type of apt for a family outing.

Director: Abhinn Sharma

Writers: Manthan Joshi, Veer Vashisht

Stars: Ashish Bhatt, Maira Doshi, Manoj Joshi

Forged: Ashish Bhatt, Maira Doshi, Manoj Joshi, Ojas Rawal. Sejal Shah, Divyang Thakkar, Vaidehi Upadhyay

Genres: Drama

Nation: India

Language: Gujarati

Launch Date: 19 July 2019

