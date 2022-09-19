Leaked GTA 6 Videos Are Real And Schreier Explains Why They’re A Nightmare For Rockstar

The journalist Jason Schreier has been able to confirm it with company sources, although there was not much doubt about it.

Not the Grand Theft Auto VI news we were expecting, of course. This Sunday has emerged as one of the darkest days for Rockstar in the entire history of the studio, since we have witnessed a massive leak of videos of the development of the sixth installment of the saga by a hacker, which has shaken the industry and will undoubtedly have consequences for the company.

At first there could be some debate about whether or not what was shared was real, but we quickly saw that it was content that left little doubt, even though it was samples from an early stage of development. Just in case, the Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier can you confirm that these are real GTA VI leaksafter confirming it directly with Rockstar.

It is one of the biggest leaks in history.“I don’t think there was much doubt, but I have confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend’s massive leaks of Grand Theft Auto VI are real. Shown is early and unfinished, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in gaming history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games,” Schreier explains.

“For those who ask: there are several reasons why this is a nightmare for Rockstar. One is that it will interrupt work for a while. Another is that it can lead leaders to limit the flexibility of working from home. The repercussions of this leak may not be clear for quite some time.”

The hacker wants to negotiate with Rockstar

In addition to this confirmation, the person responsible for the hack himself has commented on GTA Forums that he has been surprised by how extremely viral the leak has become, and affirms that is looking to negotiate a deal with Rockstar and Take-Two, we understand that economic. In fact, this Sunday he claimed that he had code not only for the development of the sixth installment, but also for GTA 5. If it were to spread, it would cause even more problems for the company.

The development of GTA VI could be interrupted for a whileHowever, what is most worrying is not how it can affect a multimillion-dollar company financially or in terms of image, but rather that in this type of event, people tend to look at how developers are affected of the video game, which in the case of GTA VI have been working in silence for a long time and under very restrictive confidentiality agreements that are signed with the aim that nothing comes to light.

In addition to this, the fact that a multitude of people judge their work without being, in any case, finished, can have repercussions on the state of mind of the professionals, who will also have to face the decisions that can be made by management so something like this can’t happen again.

In support of these developers, the creator and director of The Last of Us Neil Druckman He has left a message on his Twitter account in which he encourages them to look forward and keep in mind that things will change once time passes and we can see the work they have carried out in Grand Theft Auto VI.

Rockstar’s response

Due to the magnitude of the problem, it did not take long for Rockstar to issue a response confirming the hacking of their systems. Beyond this, the developer ensures that “at this time, we do not anticipate any interruption on our live gaming services or no long term effect in the development of our ongoing projects”. So they state that their work with GTA VI “will continue as planned“.

Despite the sensitivity of the situation, the company will remain committed to its project to give us “an experience that really exceeds expectations” and, beyond this, they promise to carry out an adequate presentation “as soon as the game is ready“.

