Leaked Info About The Batman Ahead Of DC FanDome Has Fans Speculating Wildly

DC FanDome is greater than per week away, and DC followers are going loopy as they attempt to fill the time. Scan the introduced visitor listing, and you may start to determine with tasks will likely be within the Dome with displays. (In reality, we did that for you, so click on right here to learn our rundown.) Matt Reeves additionally has Tweeted about his pleasure for bringing The Batman to the occasion. However will we see precise footage from the upcoming film?