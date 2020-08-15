Leaked Info About The Batman Ahead Of DC FanDome Has Fans Speculating Wildly

Depart a Remark
DC FanDome is greater than per week away, and DC followers are going loopy as they attempt to fill the time. Scan the introduced visitor listing, and you may start to determine with tasks will likely be within the Dome with displays. (In reality, we did that for you, so click on right here to learn our rundown.) Matt Reeves additionally has Tweeted about his pleasure for bringing The Batman to the occasion. However will we see precise footage from the upcoming film?
All indicators level to “sure,” particularly this photograph which was posted to Instagram – allegedly by a voice actor who’s dubbing Robert Pattinson’s voice into Russian – after which promptly deleted however shared on Reddit. Sure, sure, it is a “man who’s a buddy of some dude” sort of photograph, however the questions being requested by rabid DC followers within the wake of this {photograph} are fairly attention-grabbing:
The hypothesis largely swirls round how lengthy followers assume the reel for The Batman proven at DC FanDome will likely be. It goes with out saying that Reeves can have SOME footage from his anticipated Caped Crusader film available. The picture above signifies 30-seconds. However does that imply the clip will run 30 seconds in its entirety? Or will Commissioner Gordon (performed by Westworld’s Jeffrey Wright) communicate a line of dialogue on the 30-second second of an extended trailer?
A traditional teaser trailer tends to run for half a minute that sounds quick, however there’s a variety of info that may he conveyed in a good 30-second clip. Try how a lot WB packed into this Blu-ray commercial for Christopher Nolan’s The Darkish Knight Rises!
And this shouldn’t be anticipated to be the primary full trailer for Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Because of limitless theatrical delays, that film isn’t anticipated to open till October 2021. There will likely be ample alternatives sooner or later for the studio to place a prolonged trailer spelling out the narrative for The Batman. Sure, DC FanDome will likely be a pull-out-all-stops advertising occasion for the corporate’s upcoming superhero efforts. However I’d be shocked if Reeves shared greater than 30 seconds of footage.
In order that’s my guess. I feel that the photograph shared to Instagram after which pulled teases what will likely be a 30-second clip from Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Will probably be accompanied by a panel, the place Reeves and his main man, Robert Pattinson, can clarify their singular strategy to DC’s brooding bat. And if we’re fortunate, the teaser footage will give us attractiveness at The Riddler (Paul Dano) and Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) in costume. As a result of I feel these reveals will go a great distance in direction of promoting us on the “camp versus realism” debate that’s at present swirling round this mysterious challenge.
DC FanDome will likely be held on Saturday, August 22. Different movie tasks anticipated to be in attendance embrace James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Patty Jenkins’ Marvel Lady 1984, Shazam 2, Black Adam with The Rock, a Flash film, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Yeah, it’s time to get hyped.
