Leaked Jaanu Full Movie Download

Jaanu Movie Assessment: C Prem Kumar revisits the now-famous story of 96 by means of its Telugu remake Jaanu. Followers of the Tamil genuine puzzled if the an identical magic could even be recreated for a second time. Movie buffs speculated if Sharwanand and Samantha can reprise the now-iconic roles seared into people’ minds by Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. The honest reply is every certain and no, Jaanu isn’t any match to 96 and however, the film has its private technique of sneaking as a lot as you for those who least rely on it and worm its means into your coronary coronary heart.

Okay, Ramachandra aka Ram (Sharwanand) is a journey photographer, a lone ranger and a free spirit who has constructed up layers of partitions by means of the years and normal his private bubble to dwell in. When he visits his hometown Visakhapatnam, the partitions begin to crumble one after the opposite as he cherishes the reminiscences of his childhood.

A university reunion is called for in Hyderabad and whereas he’s snug to meet his childhood buddies (Saranya Pradeep, Tagubothu Ramesh, Vennela Kishore), he’s truly there for his childhood sweetheart S Janaki Devi alias Jaanu (Samantha). And when the two inevitably meet, with the prospect to spend a few hours collectively throughout the hope to salve some deep wounds that additionally keep, what unfolds is troublesome to elucidate nevertheless one factor actually magical.

Jaanu is type of a massive suitcase-full of reminiscences that Ram cherishes. A journey that kick-starts with a class image and ends correct the place it begins, moreover leaving two people with the closure they gained’t deserve nevertheless need. The romance between Ram and Jaanu is discreet however well-defined in basically essentially the most pretty of the best way.

Tenth-grader Ram (Sai Kiran Kumar) the entire sudden finds himself unable to speak in his buddy Jaanu’s (Gouri G Kishan) presence, a problem that may proceed for years to return. Jaanu sings like a dream (like her namesake) and is unafraid of prodding Ram to get what she wishes. And an identical to their romance, the reason they parted strategies years prior to now will also be so frustratingly straightforward.

C Prem Kumar doesn’t inform you a novel story that may blow your ideas as a consequence of how out of the world all of it’s. He’s rather a lot smarter than that, telling you a narrative you presumably can actually relate to in basically essentially the most pretty methodology. He reveals a presumably when the very important what-ifs all of us have in life are answered.

He reveals a dream that many a person might dream of. Sharwanand and Samantha ship knockout performances, so do Sai Kiran and Gouri. The youthful duo don’t merely stability out the additional expert actors however moreover match as a lot as them, which is a sight to see. Sharwanand and Samantha alternatively dwell and breathe Ram and Jaanu, redefining them even for people who’ve seen 96. The quartet pulls off scenes with a conviction that’s exhausting to return by.

Prem Kumar isn’t the type of director who will spoon-feed you sequences to ensure there’s no ‘lag’ throughout the story. He the reality is savours every physique of his, ably aided by cinematographer Mahendiran Jayaraju, every second, look and silences that discuss higher than phrases do.

So a cine-goer anticipating the identical previous tropes or narrative goes to be left disillusioned. The dialogues by Mirchi Kiran are good. Nonetheless would possibly they’ve been larger? Optimistic. Aside from the four lead actors and the director, composer Govind Vasantha deserves specific level out for revealing the soul of Jaanu collectively along with his music and BGM. The ranking of the film is definitely excellent.

Jaanu is a film as palatable as a subject of goodies, you not at all know what you’re going to get. This isn’t a feel-good film on account of it’s rather a lot heftier than that. Watch it whenever you’ve ever been in love, significantly for the performances, the music and easily give in. It’ll make you smile and cry if nothing else.

Director: C. Prem Kumar

Writers: Mirchi Kiran (dialogue), C. Prem Kumar

Stars: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sharwanand, Varsha Bollamma

Solid: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sharwanand, Varsha Bollamma, Vennela Kishore, Gouri Kishan, Tanikella Bharani, Raghu Babu, Hasini Anvi, Sai Kiran Kumar, Saranya Pradeep, Krishna Kranthi, Thagubothu Ramesh, Madan Reddy, Bommali Lakshman Rao

Nation: India

Language: Telugu

Launch Date: 7 February 2020

Runtime: 151 min

