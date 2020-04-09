Leaked Luv Ni Love Storys Full Movie Download

Gujarati Motion pictures Download

Luv Ni Love Storys Movie Assessment: Durgesh Tanna’s multi-starrer film is a perfect family drama with a sturdy give consideration to fully totally different hues of affection. In terms of course, Durgesh has been spectacular when compared along with his debut film. From scenes to locations to cinematography, this film is a visual take care of.

Referring to dialogues and lyrics, it has heaps to provide to the viewers and that routinely upgrades the usual of the cinematic content material materials on present. Musically, this film is a delight. As a result of worthwhile musical camaraderie of Parth Bharat Thakkar, Niren Bhatt and singers like Aditya Gadhavi, Siddharth Bhavsar, Yashika Sharma, all of them have added further value to LNLS. Songs like Ghume Ghume Jaay Re and Aasmaani are melodious they normally follow the viewers.

Coming to the showing division, there are some strong performances. For positive, Pratik Gandhi lives as a lot as his fame of being an outstanding performer and carries all of the film on his shoulders, although seems barely a lot much less convincing whereas portraying the youthful Luv. Nevertheless in every other case, he nails the perform to perfection.

Vyoma is an absolute delight and does entire justice to the character of Sonam. Shraddha Dangar as Mishti is large cute, and aptly performs the girl subsequent door character. Deeksha Joshi makes you hate and love her similtaneously Preeti. This one is an unpredictable character that she has taken up, and he or she does justice to it. Even the supporting strong lifts the film to a definite diploma.

The final experience dips barely ensuing from its enhancing, and positive scenes actually really feel a bit dragged, notably inside the first half and some scenes inside the second half.

Luv Ni Love Storys Full Movie Download

Director: Durgesh Tanna

Author: Durgesh Tanna

Stars: Tarjani Bhadla, Alpana Buch, Mehul Buch

Forged: Tarjani Bhadla, Alpana Buch, Mehul Buch, Shraddha Dangar, Harikrishna Dave, Pratik Gandhi, Bhavini Janii, Deeksha Joshi, Vyoma Nandi, Hardik Sangani, Bhavya Sirohi, Jitendra Thakkar, Vandana Vithlani

Nation: India

Language: Gujarati

Launch Date: 31 January 2020

Runtime: 142 min

Luv Ni Love Storys Full Movie | Official Trailer

Luv Ni Love Storys

Luv Ni Love Storys 2020 Gujarati Movie Download

Download 408p

Download 720p

Download 1080p