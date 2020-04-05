Leaked Madha Full Movie Download

Telugu Movie Download

Madha Movie Assessment: Madha is an intriguing psychological thriller pulled off with the help of sharp crescendos and low-lights, which impressively work in creating the form of ambiance debutant Sri Vidya Basawa objectives for. Inserting aside the reality that the film is slowed down by slow-paced introductions and a not-so-gripping climax, Madha works for basically probably the most half and is a modest thriller.

Earlier on inside the film, a psychiatrist known as Balasubramaniam (Bikramjeet Kanwarpal) begins his lecture on the human ideas, describing it as a dangerous weapon. As he delves deeper into his lecture, Arjun and Nisha’s story runs on a parallel, aside from a sub-plot of a gaggle of scientists engaged on a gene correction program. How and why Arjun deceives Nisha, and what it has to do with the lecture and scientists every, is what the film is all about.

Madha is a technically sturdy film, coupled with a gripping story that retains points fascinating. Nonetheless the love story between Arjun and Nisha is an enormous let-down, not at all sustaining the viewers engaged adequate. It’s solely when the film manages to cross earlier that and get to the story that points get fascinating. The climax and end as soon as extra are a disappointment.

Trishna Mukherjee, who’s the epicentre of this story, pulls off her place correctly. Her effectivity as a trapped sufferer in a psychological asylum needs specific level out. Venkat as Arjun is certainly not in control, making one marvel what the film might’ve been with a better actor. Anish Kuruvilla has a key place to play, and though satisfactory adequate, even he’s a let-down in some important scenes. Bikramjeet does a superb job, doing what he might even in scenes that drag on and get repetitive.

No matter its flaws, the film works as a consequence of Naresh Kumaran’s background score that elevates the film when compulsory, even when it goes a bit overboard at cases. Abhiraj Nair’s cinematography retains points fascinating with the proper stability he strikes between the sunshine and colour.

Madha is a well-written thriller, penned by Prashanth Sagar Atlluri and helmed by Vidya, majorly on account of the duo doesn’t delight in clichés specific to the type. That’s one gripping thriller that’s worth a watch!

Director: Srividya Basawa

Author: Prashanth Sagar Atlluri

Stars: Trishna Mukherjee, Rahul Venkat, Anish Kuruvilla

Solid: Trishna Mukherjee, Rahul Venkat, Anish Kuruvilla, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal, Darbha Appaji Ambarisha

Nation: India

Language: Telugu

Launch Date: 13 March 2020

Runtime: 113 min

Genres: Thriller | Thriller

