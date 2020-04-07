Leaked O Pitta Katha Full Movie Download

Telugu Movie Download

O Pitta Katha Movie Evaluation: Krish comes from China to Kakinada, to fulfill his estranged uncle. He falls in love alongside together with his uncle’s daughter Venkata Lakshmi, who’s already in a relationship with Prabhu. When she goes missing on a go to, chaos unfolds.

O Pitta Katha Movie Evaluation: O Pitta Katha has the entire bearings of a rom-com, full with easy-going, romantic visuals set in a village. That’s, till it jumps into its thriller mode. What works for the film is how the thriller and comedy deal with to merge collectively. Even when the film is suffocating at first, it manages to higher than make up for it by the purpose the highest credit score roll.

Venkata Lakshmi (Nitya Shetty) is a happy-go-lucky college pupil from Kakinada. Krish (Viswant) visits his uncle’s home to appease the rift between his mother and him. Whereas there, he falls for Venkata Lakshmi and asks his uncle to offer her hand in marriage so the two households unite as soon as extra. Within the meantime, Venkata Lakshmi leaves on a visit to Araku and goes missing. When the sub-inspector Ajay Kumar (Brahmaji) tries to untie the knots, he rapidly realises the existence of Prabhu. How the cop unravels the mysteries is a humorous and thrilling expertise.

Whatever the shaky half, Chendu Muddhu manages to pull off the film for primarily essentially the most half. Whereas the love story is pretty run-of-the-mill, the quirky comedy works in bits and gadgets. It’s the well-packaged thriller that works considerably successfully. Nitya Shetty, because the on a regular basis, orthodox Venkata Lakshmi has carried out with ease.

Having acknowledged that, her character is uncommon, as all the devotion angle will get really annoying, so does the slapping bit. Sanjay Rao makes a formidable debut as Prabhu with minimal flaws. Though Viswant pulls off his operate successfully enough, he nonetheless leaves room for enchancment. The not-so-admirable love observe between him and Nitya too leaves room for flaws. Bala Raju entertains as Pandu, alongside together with his comedy timing. Though he appears for a fast interval, Brahmaji offers a satisfactory effectivity as a cop

Music composer Pravin Lakkaraju does an outstanding job, notably with the romantic numbers. Sunil Kumar N has accomplished a satisfactory job with the digicam. Whole, it’s the attention-grabbing and humorous twists inside the second half that make O Pitta Katha an entertaining watch.

Director: Chandu Muddu

Author: Chandu Muddu

Stars: Brahmaji, Nitya Shetty, Viswant Duddumpudi

Forged: Brahmaji, Nitya Shetty, Viswant Duddumpudi, Srinivas Bogireddy, Sanjay Rao, Manjari, Balaraju Pulusu, Charan, Radha Devi, Surya Aakonda, Ramana Chalkapalli, Shiva Karthik, Harika, Bhadraj, Dhanushvi

Nation: India

Language: Telugu

Launch Date: 6 March 2020

Runtime: 128 min

