Leaked Oka Chinna Viramam Full Movie Download

Oka Chinna Viramam Movie Evaluate: Suspense thrillers are most steadily than not filled with heavy plot elements and usually too many characters. Oka Chinna Viramam is one such film which is modern and simple, nonetheless thrilling. Director Sundeep Cheguri creates an environment that neither locations you on the sting of the seat nor bores you. He retains elevating the suspense and ends the movie on a satisfactory remember with none lows. And that’s not an easy feat for any debutant director.

The film begins with Deepak attending shady calls whereas driving on a nationwide freeway, and with a beginning like that, no time in wasted in dropping you correct into the middle of points. When his automotive breaks down, Balu and Maya be part of him on the journey and in addition you marvel the place that’s all heading. Whereas the dialogues between Balu and Maya may’ve undoubtedly been written larger, by the purpose the interval rolls spherical, you’re undoubtedly curious for the second half of the film.

And that’s the place points get truly attention-grabbing. Sundeep brilliantly connects the dots and fleshes it out into an attention-grabbing story. Whereas it’s a little bit of uneven to take a look at, the second half makes you realise how draggy the first half was. The comedic scenes between Balu and Maya on no account truly land, nonetheless they don’t disturb the plot each. Nonetheless what shouldn’t be missed are the scenes that transpire on the pre-climax till the highest. The best way wherein Sundeep wraps up the film makes you realise his potential. Music by Bharat Machiraju is partaking and undoubtedly offers to the experience.

Sanjay Varma, who performs the operate of a greedy however innocent and loving man, delivers an excellent effectivity. He emotes correctly and is actually thriller movie supplies. Garima Singh moreover doesn’t disappoint alongside together with her effectivity whereas Punarnavi performs an attention-grabbing character. She has an expressive face and a functionality to hold out, to not level out, clearly good type in deciding on a script. Naveen Neni too delivers.

Oka Chinna Viramam is a small movie in relation to its funds and interval every, nonetheless the best way wherein the film is pulled off is laudable and undoubtedly worth watching. If solely the first half had tighter modifying, this one may’ve been one factor else!

Director: Sundeep Cheguri

Author: Sundeep Cheguri

Stars: Punarnavi Bhupalam, Garima, Naveen Neni

Forged: Punarnavi Bhupalam, Garima, Naveen Neni, Sanjay Varma

Genres: Thriller

Nation: India

Language: Telugu

Launch Date: 14 February 2020

Runtime: 95 min

Oka Chinna Viramam Full Movie | Official Trailer

