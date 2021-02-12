Leaked on Twitch the new character of Street Fighter V

Twitch has accidentally leaked the new character of Street Fighter V, called Eleven, through an email sent to users (and it was ahead of time, yes).

They have reported it on AllGamesDelta at Twitter; An email about next week’s Twitch content contains a spoiler about Street Fighter V’s winter update, which takes place today. In the email we can read “an exclusive look at the new character, Eleven.”

Twitch accidentally leaks the identity of Street Fighter V: Champion Edition’s final Season 5 character It’s Eleven, the precursor to Street Fighter III’s Twelve https://t.co/SG0EABqd79 pic.twitter.com/PreEJ8NDPp — AllGamesDelta (@AllGamesDelta_) February 11, 2021

All this confirms that Eleven will be the next character to be added to Street Fighter V during the fifth season. According to Capcom’s roadmap, we can expect it to arrive in the fall of this year, following Rival Schools’ Dan, Rose, Oro and Akira Kazama.

Eleven already appeared in Street Fighter V during the Urien character story, and the character was developed in Secret Society. They used Twelve as a prototype, first appearing in Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike.

Following this addition, Street Fighter V will be full of content and we cannot yet assure that Capcom will work on another sequel. But it would be normal.