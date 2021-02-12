Entertainment

Leaked on Twitch the new character of Street Fighter V

February 12, 2021
2 Min Read

Twitch has accidentally leaked the new character of Street Fighter V, called Eleven, through an email sent to users (and it was ahead of time, yes).

They have reported it on AllGamesDelta at Twitter; An email about next week’s Twitch content contains a spoiler about Street Fighter V’s winter update, which takes place today. In the email we can read “an exclusive look at the new character, Eleven.”

All this confirms that Eleven will be the next character to be added to Street Fighter V during the fifth season. According to Capcom’s roadmap, we can expect it to arrive in the fall of this year, following Rival Schools’ Dan, Rose, Oro and Akira Kazama.

Eleven already appeared in Street Fighter V during the Urien character story, and the character was developed in Secret Society. They used Twelve as a prototype, first appearing in Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike.

Following this addition, Street Fighter V will be full of content and we cannot yet assure that Capcom will work on another sequel. But it would be normal.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.