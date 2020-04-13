Leaked Sufna Full Movie Download

Punjabi Films Download

Sufna Movie Assessment: Sufna is the story of an individual who falls in love with a each day wager from one different village. The orphaned lady is awaiting her father’s return and on this wait, paves a model new means for the particular person she loves. How the story lastly brings these two at a level of no return, is what this film is about. Any further revelation of the story may spoil the gratifying.

Performances – Talking about Tania, it’s the primary time that the actress has come as a lead actress. She has been given a blemished look and deep blue eyes nevertheless there’s a trigger behind that which you’ll uncover out when you watch Sufan.

Ammy Virk on the alternative aspect seems to have tremendously improved as an actor in all these years. His act is type of properly crafted as a rural lover boy inside the movie. We love his lover boy enchantment means an extreme quantity of, maybe because of we’ve received not had a lover boy in Punjabi cinema for prolonged. He’s the proper choice for this part of flicks and isn’t mushy or attempting to be extra cute whereas performing, he’s merely good for such roles.

Balwinder Bullet has shocked us collectively along with his act. Too good man! His character was actually one in all our favorites from the vary provided because of for as quickly as, we felt that that is an actor who has the caliber to make the viewers snigger hysterically with out being or saying one thing that’s intentionally humorous. His desi English in bits gained over us completely!

One different important place is carried out by Jagjeet Sandhu. Jagjeet has been given a supporting place inside the movie and we’re glad that his effectivity gives value to his character. He ought to understand that he shouldn’t miss important roles in movies just because he needs to be the lead actor. That race of being a lead actor may very well be disastrous usually. His place had a pleasing however extreme headed envious aspect to it and this was launched out brilliantly by the actor who, within the course of the tip, even evokes a method of sympathy inside the viewers.

Seema Kaushal, Lakha Lehri, Kaka Kautki, Jasmin Bajwa, and others, have all been properly carried out and have been a delight to take a look at. Their conversations have been relatable and the characterization is completed so properly that not one of many actors overpowers the alternative, sustaining the final significance of his private and the alternative inside the physique, alike. The simplest half is that everyone stood apart of their roles and we cherished watching each actually one in all them.

The movie is delicate and actually precise. We didn’t actually really feel that we’re watching a film, it felt like an precise story having fun with in entrance of our eyes. There isn’t any pressured melodrama, instead, the story strikes with quite a few ease with out bumps or music breaks and even pointless movement sequences.

One different praiseworthy stage inside the movie is its dialogues. These beautifully penned dialogues are hard-hitting. One feels linked with the in-depth relevance of the phrases spoken. Even the climax of the movie proceeded like the rest of the movie, with ease. No melodrama, no loud music, merely simple stream of events. One doesn’t even perceive when the eyes get moist.

What saved us glued to the seat is the crisp modifying of the movie by Manish Additional. We didn’t get bored at any stage inside the film, though it did have a dip stage submit interval nevertheless which will merely be missed.

Costumes by Roma Sharma moreover deserve a degree out proper right here as they’re pretty properly designed. The background ranking by Sandeep Saxena gives this movie a model new extreme altogether, so properly carried out!

The tracks are stunning and chances are high that to relive the magic of the film as soon as extra, you’ll keep having fun with these tracks in your automotive.

DOP Vineet Malhotra seems to have captured the director Jagdeep Sidhu’s imaginative and prescient brilliantly, thus giving the story it’s best kind on the show display screen. Minute detailing has been taken care of, the emotions are captured beautifully and the romance confirmed is pure and selfless, ah! mesmerizing. Successfully carried out Jagdeep.

Director: Jagdeep Sidhu

Author: Jagdeep Sidhu

Stars: Ammy Virk, Tania Sharma, Jagjeet Sandhu

Forged: Ammy Virk, Tania Sharma, Jagjeet Sandhu, Balwinder Bullet, Seema Kaushal, Lakha Lehri, Kaka Mansa, Mohini Toor, Rabab, Mintu Kapa, Jasmin Bajwa, Sandeep Brar, Karamjit Anmol, Harpreet Bains, Beant Sharma

Genres: Romance

Nation: India

Language: Punjabi

Launch Date: 14 February 2020

Runtime: 144 min

Field workplace: 21.74 crore

