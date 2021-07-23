Leaked the primary photographs of the filming of the HBO sequence The Remaining of Us, are they the scenes from the start of the online game?

Information of HBO’s The Remaining of Us sequence continues to reach little by little. This time they provide us a first have a look at the filming set thank you to a couple leaked photographs, which provide us some clues about what is going on on the time of the captures. Enthusiasts of the online game will be capable to in finding similarities briefly.

Filming has began and the director Craig Mazin, head of the Chernobyl sequence, turns out to have taken “adapting” very significantly. The Remaining of Us online game. The filtered photographs display us a primary have a look at a situation that can sound to people who have performed the online game: they appear to be the streets of the primary bars of historical past, which is ready close to Joel’s house.

It isn’t tricky to ascertain the similarities. The pictures are set in Austin (United States), despite the fact that they’re being recorded in Canada. In the event that they truly are capturing the scenes that we create, then it’s price questioning if the sequence goes to recreate the chaos we noticed then. If the footage have identified you little, we’ve additionally been in a position to look two movies.

Within the first video we see a fast look around the boulevard. Plenty of automobiles, retail outlets and arrangements for what looks as if a recording that may soak up all of the boulevard. Extra clues to enhance our theories that they’re capturing the start of the online game. In any case, we see an Austin police automobile, additional evidence that the shoot is close to Joel’s house.

We now have noticed the road, which is filled with retail outlets and automobiles like a police automobile, a SWAT van, and a few pickup vehicles. Even if we can’t verify it, those that have performed the online game will quickly identify the similarities. Now we will be able to simplest consider what the scenes of Joel, Tommy and Sara will likely be like working throughout the streets in the course of all of the chaos.

And that is extra thrilling understanding that it’s been showed that the primary season will encompass 10 episodes and that each and every episode will price greater than ten million bucks. In any case, we remind you that a couple of hours in the past it used to be showed that Anna Torv (Mindhunter, Fringe) interpretará a Tess en los angeles serie The Remaining of Us de HBO.