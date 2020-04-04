Leaked Walter Full Movie Download

Tamil Movie Download

Walter Movie Assessment: Like many Kollywood thrillers, Walter is a cat-and-mouse cop story between a trustworthy cop and a well-reputed explicit particular person inside the society. A few minutes into the film, Sibiraj, who performs the titular place as a cop, will get the compulsory, however routine hero introduction scene when a protest turns violent in Kumbakonam. Later, he takes up the case of a pair who seeks his help to hunt out their new little one little one. Walter suspects foul play when he come all through comparable circumstances, and models out to analysis the crimes, accompanied by his subordinate (Charlie).

Within the meantime, the ego battle between Eswara Moorthy (Bava Chelladurai), a primary politician inside the metropolis, and Balu (Samuthirakani), who’s taken into consideration to be his successor, intensifies. Their ego battle brings Balu’s pal Arjun (Natty), who’s linked to the children who’ve gone missing, into the picture. How Walter faces various odds in his attempt to nab a jail syndicate varieties the rest of the story.

The story appears to be top quality on paper for a typical cop movie, nevertheless the insipid screenplay and lack of partaking moments make Walter a tiring outing. A medical thriller requires further tempo and surprises at widespread intervals. The execution, too, falters and except for the performances of some artistes, the film doesn’t ring a bell with the viewers. Sibiraj pulls off the place of a sturdy cop, nevertheless the dearth of a convincing antagonist is obvious. The film, sadly, joins the itemizing of movies which have a female lead just for the heck of it. Natty and Bava Chelladurai are okayish of their roles, whereas the characters of Samuthirakani and Riythvika are underwritten.

Director: Anbarasan

Author: Anbarasan

Stars: Yogi Babu, Sanam Shetty, Sibiraj

Solid: Yogi Babu, Sanam Shetty, Sibiraj

Genres: Thriller

Nation: India

Language: Tamil

Launch Date: 13 March 2020

Runtime: 133 min

