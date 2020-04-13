Leaked World Famous Lover Full Movie Download

Telugu Movie Download

World Famous Lover Movie Assessment: Each second, million of tales unfold on this planet, each completely totally different from the alternative, says the lead character of World Nicely-known Lover, correct firstly of the film. This love story, however, seems to be doomed correct from the outset and is ridden with angst, sorrow and frustration.

If the story doesn’t have a cheerful ending, director Kranthi Madhav introduces us to further fictional tales and tries to tie all of it collectively to the precept plot. Nonetheless when the crux of the story is sullen, bitter and resentful, the film is usually headed in course of a disaster. World Nicely-known Lover comes all through as a caustic rant of a disgruntled writer who matters the viewers to 2 hours and 36 minutes of his tears and frustration.

As rapidly as a result of the film begins, we’re launched to the story of Gautham (Vijay Deverakonda) and Yamini (Raashi Khanna), a youthful couple in a live-in relationship. Nonetheless points are faraway from rosy. Yamini is suffocated in a loveless relationship. She goes to work, whereas Gautham, a struggling writer, lazes at residence, sleeps in and watches cartoons on televison. Gautham is messy, unkempt and lacks focus whereas Yamini sobs her method by way of life, whereas consuming, lovemaking and bathing — until she is going to be capable to’t take it anymore.

When Yamini decides to depart Gautham, he decides to start out out writing as soon as extra to point out some extent to her, and he introduces us to the world of Seenayya (Vijay Deverakonda), Suvarna (Aishwarya Rajesh) and Smitha (Catherine Tresa). Gautham makes use of those fictional characters to actually really feel increased about himself and to steer Yamini to take him once more, nevertheless when the bubble bursts, will he be succesful to avoid wasting his relationship?

Possibly the one saving grace of this film is Vijay Deverakonda’s wonderful execution of the Telangana dialect as a result of the coal mine worker Seenayya. There’s a gem of a scene when Seenayya shoots once more at his dad when he asks him the place he’s off to on his bike. It’s perhaps the one scene which makes you smile a bit and gives you a breather from the film’s morose theme.

A small-town mine worker’s romance with an upmarket, refined lady, although fictional, seems unrealistic. Nonetheless Seenayya’s story is the one issue that stands out in World Nicely-known Lover. If Gautham and Yamini’s story is shockingly dour, Gautham’s love story with Iza (Izabelle Leite) is farcical.

When Gautham lands in Paris and says ‘Hola’, you notice points can get problematic. He rapidly will get a French girlfriend, who, get this, speaks Telugu and may solely have intercourse after marriage. It’s a lot much less of a love story and additional of 20 minutes of bizarre cinema. Although, as a viewer, you’d need it had gone on for longer on account of the second it ends, we’re launched once more to Gautham’s endless sobfest.

Vijay Deverakonda yells, cries, punches mirrors, bangs his head in opposition to rocks, speaks Telangana dialect and jumps off planes, nevertheless he nonetheless stays a helpless spectator as Kranthi Madhav tires the viewers alongside together with his gloomy love story. Aishwarya Rajesh stands out among the many many women with a sturdy effectivity. Raashi Khanna is wasted in a poorly written character, the place all she does is sob. Every Catherine and Izabelle are diminished to inconsequential roles.

For a film that’s presupposed to be an ode to love, World Nicely-known Lover has little or no love and a whole lot of bitterness. And for the entire unhappiness on current, not as quickly as do you empathise with any of the character’s plight. When Yamini leaves Gautham, you suppose she must’ve achieved it sooner. When Gautham punches points spherical and makes a scene, you cringe.

And when he beats himself up and wails “I haven’t acquired anybody”, you want the film to complete. It’s a love story the place you don’t root for the two protagonists to complete up collectively. The film begins and ends with tears and that’s the one issue you relate to — nevertheless for the entire incorrect causes.

Director: Kranthi Madhav

Author: Kranthi Madhav

Stars: Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh

Forged: Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, Izabelle Leite, V. Jayaprakash, Aditya Jonnawada, Priyadarshi

Nation: India

Language: Telugu

Launch Date: 14 February 2020

Runtime: 154 min

