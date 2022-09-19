Leaks like the one from GTA 6 are surprising, but the one from Half-Life 2 cost Valve millions, and is an example of how harmful they are

These days, it is impossible not to talk about the tremendous leak that Rockstar has suffered. With a very early version of GTA 6 making the rounds on the internet, it might be cool to see the game we’ve all been waiting for in an early state for satisfy our curiosity. But as cool as that is, there’s more to consider, and what happened to Half-Life 2 is perfect proof of that.

To this day, the second Half-Life is something we almost take for granted. A title that came out at the end of 2004 and has been with us ever since, staying relevant for almost 18 years already. In 2003, yes, things were very different. Having expectations through the roof, the FPS was not yet a reality. Or at least it wasn’t until it was leaked.

And it is that Valve suffered one of the most infamous leaks in the history of the video game. In September 2003, a German hacker named Axel Gembe infiltrated the company’s servers and seized development versions of Counter-Strike Source, Team Fortress 2, and Crown jewelHalf-Life 2, which was going to be released that same November.

After this, in October of the same year, the source code of this beta appeared online. Since Gembe didn’t know how to get the source code to work properly, he sought help from a programmer who assured him that he would keep everything a secret.. Obviously, she didn’t.

Half-Life 2’s playable beta not only put Valve on the hook, it showed the world that the title wasn’t ready, forcing the company into a last-minute delay. It is said that this was the version of the game that was going to come out in 2003, a buggy mess and inconsistencies, which made the community jump on them. First for being hacked, and second for seeing the deplorable state of Half-Life 2 in September 2003. Valve, for their part, has always denied this, implying that the leaked build was old.

Gabe Newell himself, the co-founder and CEO of Valve, turned to the gaming community for help. “Have you ever had one of those weeks? These have not been the best days for me or for Valve. Yes, the source code that has been shared is that of Half-Life 2,” said the executive.



City 17 looked very different in 2003.

In the end, Half-Life 2 had to be delayed until November of the following year. Working conditions at Valve were quite crunch, and the company scrapped and reimagined much of the game in those 12 months. costing you millions of dollars, some workers came to believe that this leak would destroy the company. Luckily, everything went well for the developer and her game became an indelible classic, but the damage this leak did to the company and the morale of its developers is undeniable and could have had very serious consequences.

Gembe, for his part, ended up seeing how the weight of the law fell on him. He ended up being arrested and put on trial for hacking into Valve’s servers and stealing their data, though no one blamed him for posting all of that online, believing him when he said he was his partner. The trial ended with the hacker being sentenced to two years probation, this being a penalty reduced by their personal circumstances. Many years later, the hacker regrets what he did and the damage he caused Valve.