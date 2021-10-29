Leander Paes Joins TMC: Tennis Champion Leander Paes Joins TMC, Joins Goa In The Presence Of Mamta Banerjee

Leander Paes Joins TMC: Tennis champion Leander Paes has joined TMC. Leander Paes has subscribed in Goa within the presence of Mamata Banerjee. Mamta Banerjee is in Goa because of the meeting elections to be held subsequent yr. Mamta Banerjee now desires to increase TMC in Goa after Bengal.Additionally Learn – Mamata Banerjee’s birthday celebration TMC’s assault – ‘Congress has confined itself to the sector of Twitter’

Leander Paes has began his political innings with the flag of TMC. Leander Paes is without doubt one of the nice tennis gamers now not most effective in India however on this planet. Leander Paes has been venerated with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan for 48 years.

Warmly welcoming mythical sportsperson @Leander who joined us as of late within the presence of our Hon’ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial!#GoenchiNaviSakal https://t.co/o05ddcH0Qb %.twitter.com/PRgqvVhp1R — AITC Goa (@AITC4Goa) October 29, 2021



Through together with Leander Paes in TMC in Goa, TMC has given a robust message to go into the elections. Previous in Goa, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee stated that I consider in solidarity and secularism, the way in which I’m hooked up to West Bengal, Goa could also be my land for me.