Leandro Bolmaro and his best performance since joining the Utah Jazz: he had 19 points in the NBA Summer League

After being transferred Leandro Bolmaro joined his new team, the Utah Jazzand is showing a great level in the Summer League from NBA. In the loss against the Los Angeles Clippers by 82-65 in the Thomas and Mack Center from Las Vegas, Cordoba was the top scorer with 19 points.

The forward started as the starter and was the player who spent the most time on the court, with more than 27 minutes. In that span, the Jazz number 10 was accurate on shots from the field: He went 8-15 (55% from the field), with a 3-7 in triples. In addition, he contributed 6 rebounds and 2 steals..

Beyond showing his aim from long distance, Bolmaro owned the Utah attack, with good contributions inside the painted area, when penetrating towards the hoop and with shots close to the board. This was the best performance of the former Barcelona player, who made his debut with his new franchise last Saturday the 9th against the Atlanta Hawks, in which he played from the beginning (28:20 minutes) and finished with 5 points.

Bolmaro, figure in Utah in the Summer League

Immediately afterwards, the Cordovan’s next appearance was against the Dallas Mavericks. The game ended with an 83-82 advantage for the Jazz and Leandro repeated his presence in the starting lineup and added 8 points and 7 rebounds. Last Wednesday, Utah lost its first game in the NBA Summer League against the Toronto Raptors: it was 80-74 for the Canadian team. In his last performance, Bolmaro finished with a list of 11 points as a starter.

It must be remembered that Bolmaro, who had been chosen by the The Minnesota Timberwolves ranked 23rd in the 2020 Draft (via the New York Knicks), he changed teams in a mega trade that had the French pivot as the main protagonist Rudy Gobertin exchange for five Wolves players and four other first-round picks in future drafts.

Gobert joined the Minnesota franchise, while Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and Bolmaro himself joined Utah, which would begin a reconstruction for the future and could also soon trade its other great star, Donovan Mitchell.

