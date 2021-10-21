Leandro Bolmaro became the youngest Argentine to debut in the NBA: his participation in the triumph of the Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves debuted with a win in the 2021/2022 season of the NBA: defeated at home 124 to 106 to Houston Rockets. Karl-Anthony Towns (30 points), Anthony Edwards (29) and D’Angelo Russell (22) were the figures of the winner, who took a quick advantage (25 points in the first two quarters). At the end, there was a true milestone for Argentine basketball: he made his presentation Leandro Bolmaro, the youngest Albiceleste representative to officially play in the most competitive league in the world, at 21 years and 39 days.

The guard-guard from Las Varillas played five minutes and scored two points (two free) in their first official duel. His jump to the field of play occurred in the last quarter, without the pressure of the battle for the result. He shared the base with Jaylen Nowell, missed a layup after beating an opponent with a dribble and then was fouled by David Nwaba that took him to the free line with a score of 122-106 for his team. He scored both, which were enthusiastically applauded by his teammates and the coaching staff (which includes his compatriot Pablo Prigioni), aware of the value of the special moment that the Cordovan lived.

“I worked a lot to get here, it was with sacrifice. I left my family, my friends and my home as a child. Every day I trained like today. There is not a day that I have all the free time, I am always doing something. I think I really deserve it because of how I worked. Now I want to earn minutes “, the Cordovan had said in the preview of his debut. with that spirit he played his first minutes, which turned out to be profitable.

He entered the fourth quarter and was almost five minutes of action (Credit TyC Sports)

The former Barcelona had been chosen in the 23rd place in the Draft by the New York Knicks and then directly traded by Minnesota, the Western franchise that knows it has a player with a huge future in its hands. Chris Finch, the coach, bets on working it to get the best of him, for example, in the outside shot.

“It is not consistent and you have to work on the form. We feel like we can make him a good shooter, just with strength, pace and some adjustments here and there, ”the Wolves coach confessed. For that, the Argentine who was part of the squad that competed in the Tokyo Olympics already works together with Kevin Hanson and Ernest Scott, two members of the team.

But while they bet on polishing it, the Wolves already make it play. Thus, this admirer of Manu Ginobili, who dabbled in athletics before embracing the orange ball, became the Argentine No. 15 to be a formal part of the NBA. And the youngest. Minnesota will play again next Saturday, again at the Target Center, hosting the New Orleans Pelicans. Another good opportunity to follow Bolmaro on this adventure that has just begun.

