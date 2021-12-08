Leandro Bolmaro became the youngest Argentine to start in NBA history

Bolmaro and his first time as a starter in the NBA

Leandro Bolmaro was the star of a special night in the NBA. Despite his team’s defeat, the Minnesota Timberwolves, who lost 121-110 to the Atlanta Hawks, the Argentine guard became the youngest player from his country to start in the history of the competition.

In his 13th game in the league, the Cordovan from Las Varillas surpassed Carlos Delfino, which until this Monday night had the record since March 2005, when he was part of the Detroit Pistons starting five with 22 years and 205 days. On that day, Lancha scored 4 points in his team’s loss against Cleveland Cavaliers. Hereinafter, Bolmaro scored as the youngest Argentine to start an NBA game at 21 years and 86 days.

The former Barcelona played 18 minutes against Atlanta and finished with 2 points, 3 rebounds (two in attack) and a steal. In addition to his statistics, the 1.98 meter player had a more than difficult task: Trae Young, one of the best point guards in the NBA, had to defend. His only touchdown came after a good defensive move against the Hawks’ No. 11.

With less than seven minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bolmaro intercepted a ball that Young wanted to put in the painted area and generated the steal for his team. Karl-Anthony Towns he kept the ball, led the counterattack and assisted the Cordovan, who ended the offensive with a layup against the board.

Bolmaro scored two points in his first time as a starter in the NBA (AFP)

The bad news of the evening for the Argentine was that had to leave with a discomfort in his right leg. He left the court as a precaution three minutes into the third period after a knee collision with Atlanta center Clint Capela.

It should be noted that the coach of the Timberwolves, Chris Finch, gave the ownership to Bolmaro before the discharge of his star point guard D’Angelo Russell, who was not from the game due to a discomfort in his right ankle. Another who saw no action was the experienced Patrick Beverley, who has not been part of the rotation for several games due to a muscle problem in his left leg.

The top scorer in the Hawks’ victory was Young, who scored 29 points, dished out 11 assists and grabbed 7 rebounds. The Frenchman Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot added 23 units. At home, the most prominent was Towns with 32 points and 16 rebounds. While waiting for what will be the evolution of Bolmaro and his blow to the leg, the Timberwolves will play again at home this Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, one of the best franchises in the Western Conference.

Campazzo and Denver lost to the Chicago Bulls

In addition to Bolmaro’s historical involvement, the other Argentine who played on Monday night was Facundo Campazzo. The also Cordoba was a substitute in the defeat of the Denver Nuggets against the surprising Chicago Bulls, which are in the second position of the East. It was 109-97 for the six-time NBA champion team in the time of Michael Jordan.

The 7 of the Nuggets played 21 minutes and scored no points, but had 5 assists for Michael Malone’s team, which is eighth in the West with a record of 11 wins and 12 losses.

Campazzo and the Nuggets lost on their visit to Chicago (AFP)

