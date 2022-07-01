Leandro Bolmaro was part of a mega trade for an NBA star and will leave Minnesota: what will be his next destination

Leandro Bolmaro changes teams in the NBA

A few hours before the start of free agency in the NBAwhich began this July 1, a mega exchange had as protagonist the Argentine Leandro Bolmaro. The forward, who had been selected by the The Minnesota Timberwolves ranked 23rd in the 2020 Draft via the New York Knicks, he will change teams for the next 2022-2023 season and will be part of the roster of the Utah Jazz.

This was anticipated by the journalist from ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski, one of the specialists in having advance information about the transfers that take place in the best basketball league in the world. Bolmaro was part of a trade that took place between the Wolves, who will receive French center Rudy Gobert, in exchange for five players from the current Jazz roster. and four first-round picks in future drafts.

In this way, Gobert will join the Minnesota franchise, while the players Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt y el propio Bolmaro they will be part of the new Utah team, which would begin a rebuild for the future.

Rudy Gobert leaves Utah and moves to the Timberwolves (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

The French giant, 2.16 meters tall, has been in the NBA for eight seasons and is considered one of the best defenders in the league. In the recent season with Utah he averaged about 15.6 points and 14.7 rebounds (number 1 in the competition).

You have to remember that only a year ago, Gobert signed a five-year, $205 million contract extension.one of the most expensive in NBA history until new ties that were closed on the first day of 2022 free agency. In this way, he will be tied to the Wolves until the 2025-2026 season, with the option of leaving a year earlier because of a clause in his contract.

In the case of the Cordovan, who before landing in the NBA was a player for Barcelona, ​​from Spain, saw action for 35 games in what was his first season in United States. He averaged almost 7 minutes, in which he added 1.4 points and 1.2 assists. It must be remembered that in several passages of the year, Leandro joined the G-League franchise that Minnesota has, the Iowa Wolves. Thanks to his good performance in the competition, he joined definitively in the final part of the year and was on the bench in the playoffs.

Bolmaro against Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. Now they will be teammates in Utah (Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports)

How is Bolmaro’s future in the NBA? His bond for the 2022-2023 campaign is guaranteed and will be for $2.4 million. Next, the link has two more years with the detail that they are an option for the team to decide whether to continue or cut it. In other words, it will be Utah that will decide what will become of the Argentine national team player’s sports life in 2023-2024 and 2024-2025.

Faced with this scenario, it will be necessary to see if the spaces that were opened in the Minnesota roster could be an option for the possible arrival of Facundo Weather in Campazzo. Bearing in mind that the Timberwolves shed two players who could play point guard on the team (Beasley and Beverly) and that, at the moment, Pablo Prigionione of the coach’s assistants Chris Finchis sharing the squad of the selected one in the FIBA ​​qualification window for the 2023 World Cup. Another reference to take into account is that the former president of operations of Denver Nuggets, Tim Connellykey in the arrival of the Cordovan point guard to the Colorado franchise, a little over a month ago he was appointed to that position in the Wolves.

