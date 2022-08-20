Leandro Paredes’ notice to Juventus amid rumors of leaving PSG

Leandro Paredes is not a priority for the coach (REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier)

Paris Saint Germain decided to make an important change for this season with the arrival of Christophe Galtier as technical director and the Portuguese Luis Campos as the new football manager to replace the Argentine Mauricio Pochettino and the Brazilian Leonardo, respectively.

One of the first measures was to reduce the number of professional footballers that make up the squad (they drew up a list that in France was baptized “the undesirables”, in which several athletes train counter-shifted from the first team). They also created a list of expendable playerswhich are not a priority for the new coach and that could generate cash to face investments in the transfer market.

Leandro Paredes appears within this last point. Despite the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum (Roma) and that Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Rafinha and Junior Dina Ebimbe train separately from the squad, the man who emerged from the Boca Juniors quarry runs from behind as a result of the figure of the Italian Marco Verratti and the landings of de Vitinha (Porto) and Renato Sanches (Lille).

Faced with this scenario, one of the first to move to hire the Argentine, who seeks to continuously reach the 2022 Qatar World Cup, is Juventus of Italy, where his friend and former Paris Saint Germain Ángel Di María plays.

The steering wheel is one of the priorities for the technical director Massimiliano Allegri, who considers him a quality signing, which would give him a jump to his middle zone. However, first you must get rid of a footballer to face the expenditure and create salary space. The target was the Frenchman Adrien Rabiot, who finally gave up joining Manchester United (they are close to hiring the Brazilian Casemiro, from Real Madrid).

Despite this drawback, both Mediaset as Tuttosport maintain that Juventus and Leandro Paredes have “a pact”. The albiceleste would have given them the word that he will wait for them a few more weeks (this transfer window ends on September 1) and the Italians promised to get rid of some athlete in the coming days.

The idea of ​​the sporting director of the Old lady, Federico Cherubini, is to release the Brazilian Arthur on loan. Those from Turin also know that the Argentine has other offers on the table.

Juventus, who began their journey this season with a 3-0 victory against Sassuolo (one by Di María and a brace by Vlahovic), will visit Sampdoria on Monday, which debuted with a 2-0 loss against Atalanta.

