Leandro Paredes, with an open heart: the harsh fight with Messi that lasted two months, the trick games in the National Team and the dream of returning to Boca

LEO PAREDES AND GREGO IN FERNÉ WITH GREGO

40 days before the beginning of the Qatar World Cup 2022 and with all the illusion in tow, Leandro Paredesthe five of the National Team, knows that the only goal he has in mind is the World Cup and, beyond his present in Juventus, the footballer who debuted in Boca Juniors knows that the expectation around the Scaloneta it is immense. That’s right.

On the arrival of the World Cup, in which Argentina will play against Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C, Paredes affirmed that the group lives it calmly. “Although it is not easy, because you have been preparing for seven games for four years, God willing, it is difficult to be calm and not think about this all the time. We are aware that we also have to prepare ourselves mentally because something important is coming,” said the man born in San Justo, Buenos Aires, on the program Ferne with Greek.

In an extensive talk with comedian and host Grego Rosello, the midfielder explained that there is pressure due to the latest results obtained by the team from Lionel Scaloniwhich is undefeated in 35 games and also won the Copa América after 28 years. “We are aware that the day things do not go so well, the palazo will arrive. So we try to enjoy what we are living now, it is not easy to achieve that. People are happy and that’s a plus,” she said.

Leandro Paredes and the upcoming World Cup in Qatar

The union in the Scaloneta is one of the pillars of this Argentine team and Paredes recounted how the players get along in private, including trick matches with the captain, Lionel Messi. “When I give I flirt. I once took a trip with Leo. We had played 20 games and there came a time that linked a lot. And when I gave, I linked even more. He controlled me and told me ‘it can’t be’. Hand in hand we played little, but the history is also in my favor “he remembered.

The most spicy trio in the National Team trick is usually Paredes-Messi-De Paul, who comes from being champion in the Copa América. The final was against the trio made up of Otamendi, Lo Celso and Di María.

Leandro Paredes was the guest of the program Ferné con Grego

The relationship with Dibu Martínez and the importance of the goalkeeper in the Scaloneta.

“For us, and for the group, it is very important. It gives security, because of the confidence that he has himself. He is always happy, he is very positive and having him is a very good thing, ”Paredes described. And at the same time he was surprised by his attitude and his gestures in the Copa América after the penalty shootout against Colombia. “It was weird. We did not know that version. It is very quiet. We knew that he was a bit crazy, like any goalkeeper. But not to that level… Before, when he said ‘don’t worry, I’ll take a shortcut’, there wasn’t more confidence than that. When what happened happened, we said this guy is crazy, it’s hard for them to beat us, ”she recounted.

Emiliano Dibu Martínez, with the Copa América. The goalkeeper was decisive for the title (Credit: Twitter @ emimartinezz1)

Messi and Paredes, a friendly relationship that was born in Paris.

From cronies in the concentration of the National Team to great friends today thanks to the arrival of Leo from Barcelona to PSG. There he started it all. “In the year that we lived in Paris, we saw each other every day in the morning, we had mates, training, we went to look for the kids at school, we got together for dinner. And today I think I have a good relationship. We wrote to each other several times, ”she states.

“I never told him Messi. There is a history with that. My baby, when we went to school in Paris, he went to look for his children, I went to mine and my baby told him: ‘Hello Messi’. There came a time when he told him: ‘Don’t tell me more Messi, Leo’s name is’. Sometimes, I say to my baby: ‘Come on, we’re going to see Messi, we’re going to Messi’s house’. And my baby tells me: ‘Don’t tell Messi that he gets angry. He doesn’t like it’”, he refreshed the anecdote.

The moment when Paredes stopped calling Messi by his last name

But every good relationship sometimes has its friction and complications, like the time Messi didn’t like Paredes’ attitude with a teammate: “You don’t know how bad I had it. I had a great time, not bad. He didn’t answer the phone. On top of a nonsense, for a comment I made to a colleague. He started bitching me, running all over the court. And I didn’t answer him, worse. I sent him a message after the game and he didn’t even answer me. We didn’t talk until we went to the National Team. We went two months without speaking. It gets hot and you don’t know what it is. Until it passes.”

Leandro Paredes and Lionel Messi get along very well on and off the pitch (AFP)

The love story of Leandro Paredes and Camila Galante.

At the age of 7 they began to see each other and started as “little friends”, until Lean took an unexpected step and tattooed the name of his beloved at 13. Only his parents knew that she was his girlfriend.

“My sister, the one in the middle, Jimena, liked tattoos. She wanted to do one on my back. She signed to have it done and I got the one she wanted, and she told me ‘you’re not going to do Cami’s’. And I put the name. When she saw him she began to cry. The father was jealous, badly”recalled the steering wheel of the Selection.

Leandro Paredes tells the love story with his wife, Camila Galante

Paredes recalled the moment when his brother-in-law and friend, Ramiro, discovered the romance: “On a vacation in San Bernardo. He saw that we were kissing. And he comes, and instead of saying something to me and says to her ‘if you make my friend suffer, don’t talk to me anymore’. And she left “.

Paredes’ dream: put on the Boca Juniors shirt again.

One of the wishes of the 5 of the Scaloneta, who today defends the Juventus shirt after passing through Rome and Paris Saint Germain, is to one day be able to return to Boca, a club of which he is a fanatical fan and in which he debuted as a professional.

“It would be a dream to return to Boca. I played little, I would have liked to play more. I have the desire and illusion to play again in Boca”he confessed.

Leandro Paredes and the pressure to replace Riquelme in Boca

