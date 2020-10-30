Leanza Cornett Lifeless: Miss America Winner Was 49

Leanza Cornett, a former TV host and winner of the Miss America magnificence pageant, died on Wednesday after struggling a head damage and present process surgical procedure earlier in October. She was 49.

“It’s with nice disappointment the Miss America Group relays the information our beloved Miss America and good friend, Leanza Cornett, has handed away,” the corporate introduced on its Fb web page on Thursday. “Leanza had a vivid and exquisite spirit and her snigger was infectious. We all know she meant a lot to so many, together with all of you.”

A Fb web page titled “Leanza Cornett’s Circle of Love” shared on Oct. 18 that she had suffered “an infinite blow to the again of her head” and had surgical procedure to cease bleeding in her mind.

Cornett gained the Miss Florida magnificence pageant in 1992 and a yr later was topped Miss America on the 66th annual ceremony. She was the primary Miss Florida to win the nationwide pageant. As Miss America, she spoke about AIDS consciousness and prevention utilizing her platform, the primary winner to take action.

From 1994-1995, Cornett was a TV host for Leisure Tonight, the place she labored alongside Mark Steines previous to their marriage of 17 years. She additionally hosted “New Altitudes” and “Who Desires to Marry a Multi-Millionaire?” and appeared on reveals like “Melrose Place,” “The Tick” and “Worry Issue.”

“We’re devastated by this sudden loss in our Miss America household and we’re deeply sorry for her household and shut pals for his or her loss,” the Miss America Group wrote. “In the intervening time, we don’t have any additional info relating to a service for Leanza and we ask that you just please respect her household throughout this tough time. Maintain on tight to these you’re keen on at this time. Time is definitely valuable.”