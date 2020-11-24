Learn about the issues discussed in the meeting with PM’s Chief Ministers on the Corona crisis

PM Modi Meeting On Covid-19 Situations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) once again held a meeting with the Chief Ministers amidst the growing havoc of Corona in the country. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ), Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (Vijay Rupani) participated. Also Read – MS Dhoni’s mentor Deval Sahay dies after prolonged illness, breathed his last in Ranchi

This meeting started through digital medium with the address of Amit Shah. Amit Shah said that cases have increased again in Europe and America, in such a situation we have to be careful. Amit Shah asked the states to emphasize on social distancing and making masks mandatory. Also Read – PM Modi Meetings with CMs: Kejriwal speaks to PM- Corona in Delhi worsens situation, reserve 1000 ICU beds in central hospitals

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal informed PM Modi that Delhi saw a peak of 8600 # COVID19 cases on 10 November in the third peak. Since then cases & positivity rate are steadily decreasing. The high severity of third wave is due to many factors including pollution: Chief Minister’s Office https://t.co/AlUpTBvzGr Also Read – PM Modi trusts Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry for all possible help in dealing with cyclone ‘Nivar’ – ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

At the same time, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also attended the meeting. During this period, Kejriwal has demanded 1000 additional ICU beds in the capital from the central government. Along with this, Delhi CM has appealed to Prime Minister Modi to intervene on the issue of pollution.

Arvind Kejriwal told Prime Minister Modi that on November 10, the highest number of 8600 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in the city and since then cases have been decreasing rapidly. The Chief Minister of Delhi told Prime Minister Modi that the third wave of Kovid had such an effect due to many reasons, the most of which is responsible for pollution.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray informed PM Narendra Modi that he is in constant touch with Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute and that the state has formed a task force to ensure timely distribution of vaccine and executing the vaccination program: Maharashtra CMO# COVID19 https://t.co/AlUpTBvzGr pic.twitter.com/F49HJa02XQ – ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray informed that he has formed a task force, which is working on the distribution of Kovid vaccine in the state. Apart from this, he is also in touch with Adar Poonawala of Serum Institute.

At the same time, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee raised the issue of GST dues. Mamta Banerjee has demanded from the Prime Minister that the Central Government should release the GST dues of the states.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is attending the meeting with PM Narendra Modi and other chief ministers over # COVID19 situation. Home Minister Amit Shah is also participating. (Photo source: Chhattisgarh CMO) pic.twitter.com/xkmCBNBp4g – ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

Let me tell you that Prime Minister Modi has held meetings with the states several times till now to review the status of Kovid-19. Corona virus infection cases have been falling below 50,000 in the last few days across the country, while in some states cases have increased rapidly. Night curfew has also been imposed in some cities. The Prime Minister will also discuss the strategy of distribution of Corona vaccine with the Chief Ministers and representatives of the States and Union Territories today.

Constant efforts are also being made by the Center that whenever the vaccine of Corona is available, it can be arranged for its smooth distribution. Currently, five vaccines in India are moving towards preparation. Four of these are in the second or third phase of testing while one is in the first or second phase. After 37,975 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in the country on Tuesday, infection cases have crossed 91.77 lakhs in the country, out of which more than 86 lakh people have become infection free.

(Input: agency)