Learn game design with one of the most influential Japanese creatives and his new YouTube channel

Masahiro Sakurai, known for creating Kirby and directing the Super Smash Bros. saga, begins a series with details of this medium.

After completing the cast of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with Sora, Masahiro Sakurai got down to work to carry out a mysterious project that did not consist of developing a new title. Several weeks have passed since this iconic figure in the sector expressed his intentions, but now he has revealed the surprise with a YouTube channelin which he talks about video game design.

I hope the videos can help people better appreciate how games are made.Masahiro SakuraiAccording to the Japanese creative, this channel will serve to explain various concepts of the video game design through a series of videos that, under the name of ‘Creating Games‘, could inspire a future developer or give a new perspective to someone who is already preparing a title. As Sakurai explains in the introduction that you have at the beginning of this news, his explanations will also integrate basic elements for those users who are not so familiar with the trade.

“I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about how I can give something back to the gaming industry. By sharing my insights with all of you on YouTube, I hope I can help people better appreciate how games are made, and maybe even ignite a spark of interest in aspiring video game developers,” Sakurai explains on his Twitter account. This project will consist of short videosfrom 2 to 5 minutes each, and will be published both in Japanese as in English.

After all, Sakurai has already warned that it would take a long time to see a new installment of Super Smash Bros., since neither he nor Nintendo are thinking of a sequel right now. However, this project can help us understand concepts from the hand of one of the most influential creatives in the industrywhich was successful again with a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate arising from a promise with Iwata.

