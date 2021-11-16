Learn how to flip your WordPress site right into a weblog community

WordPress is probably the most used internet content material supervisor globally: 64.1% of the internet sites that use a CMS (and 39.6% of the entire) run on some model of this open supply product advanced via Auttomatic.

What many of us have no idea is {that a} WordPress set up does now not essentially equate to a unmarried site: you’ll set up in your internet host a multisite WordPress, which lets you configure and put up in different interrelated blogs from a unmarried level and with a unmarried consumer account.





The trick is that, ranging from the unique site (site.com), it’s imaginable to create others in subdomains (sitio2.sitioweb.com) or in subdirectories (sitioweb.com/sitio2).

Steps to observe

How are we able to succeed in that if we have already got a site operating on WordPress? Let’s overview the stairs to take:

Let’s get entry to (thru Cpanel or FTP) the document wp-config.php of the present site. Subsequent, let’s insert the next line of textual content in it, simply earlier than the remark that reads “/ That is all, prevent modifying! Glad running a blog. /”:

outline(‘WP_ALLOW_MULTISITE’, true);





Let’s get entry to the management house (sitioweb.com/wp-admin) of the web page and cross to ‘Equipment> Community Configuration’ within the facet menu.





We will be able to get entry to a display screen titled “Create a community of WordPress websites” by which we will be able to select if we wish to make a choice to create the brand new web pages in subdomains or in subdirectories of the unique.





At the identical display screen, we should specify the name of the weblog community, and the administrator’s email deal with.

As soon as that display screen is finished, WordPress will display us two code fragments for us to duplicate, the primary we should replica and paste slightly under the only we already added in wp-config.php, and the second one within the document .htaccess (positioned in the similar listing and that incorporates configuration directions for the internet server).





As soon as this is carried out, we will be able to must log in to WordPress once more. Now, within the most sensible bar, we will be able to see a brand new drop-down menu known as ‘My websites’, which can display us choices to regulate each the brand new weblog community as a complete and the unique site.





Gaining access to ‘Community Administrator> My Websites’ will display us the listing of community websites (presently, best the unique will have to be provide) and we will be able to create the primary of the brand new sub-sites via clicking at the ‘Upload new’ button) .





Within the new display screen, we will be able to be allowed to specify the URL of the brand new web page, its name, language and the administrator’s email. Click on on ‘Upload web page’.





Now, should you go back to the ‘My websites’ menu, you’ll see that the newly created subweb has been added to the listing, and it is possible for you to to regulate it from that menu.