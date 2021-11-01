learn how to get your price ticket for the gala

The following November 18th we will be able to rejoice the Xataka Orange Awards 2021. As we already informed you, this 12 months we go back to the face-to-face layout, with a perfect gala on the Capitol Cinemas (Madrid) introduced by way of … Joaquin Reyes!. If you wish to sign up for us, have in mind, as a result of these days we give an explanation for how you’ll be able to get your price ticket.

Time table

When: November 18, 2021

November 18, 2021 The place: Capitol Cinemas (Madrid)

Capitol Cinemas (Madrid) Agenda: I get started at 8.30pm, however access to the venue can be staggered. You’re going to obtain additional info by way of mail while you obtain your price ticket.

This 12 months, given the present scenario, we’ve been ready to prepare the gala however we will be able to no longer have the ability to rejoice our conventional post-event celebration. However do not fret as a result of in 2022 (our palms crossed) we plan to throw a celebration in taste. We will be able to watch for you there too!

Request your access on this shape

If you wish to attend the Xataka Orange Awards 2021 on November 18, please sign up the usage of the next shape. Tickets can be delivered in strict order of registration and till complete capability is reached. If you want, when filling it in, you’ll be able to specify if you wish to have a price ticket in your spouse.

On November 2, we will be able to touch the primary Xatakers who input the capability, and you are going to have till November 5 to answer the mail and make sure your attendance. As soon as that date has handed, and if we don’t obtain affirmation, we will be able to transfer directly to the following requests at the listing. Do not be discouraged if you do not get your price ticket for this primary batch! We will be able to notify, so as of registration, of the brand new vacancies that we have got.

As soon as we’ve dispensed all of the tickets, we will be able to replace this text to keep up a correspondence it.

Be aware: In case you are surfing from cell and the shape does no longer glance just right, you’ll be able to enroll and request tickets from right here.

Assist us select the winners

Even if the Xataka Orange Awards 2021 can be delivered on November 18 in Madrid, you’ll be able to take part any further. How? Balloting within the other classes to make a choice the most efficient technological merchandise of this 12 months.

Thanks all very a lot and we’re looking ahead to you on November 18!