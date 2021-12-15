Learn the tax benefits that ULIPs offer to maximise your savings in 2022!

United Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) are among the most effective tax-advantaged investment vehicles accessible to investors today. It provides both wealth building and life insurance protection. It is uncommon to come across an investing programme that can deliver all of the benefits of a ULIP policy.

It outperforms tax-saving fixed deposits, NSCs, and post office deposits with the same 5-year lock-in duration. The best thing is that not only are your ULIP premium payments tax-deductible, but your maturity benefit is as well.

Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) are safe investment choices that allow you to store your money in a secure location. It is a financial technique that will enable you to accumulate money over time. The only way to optimise returns in the ULIP policy is to stay consistent and rotate between funds. Savings and investing are the only two options for securing your future.

Overview of ULIPs

A Unit-linked Insurance Plan is unusual because it provides the policyholder with two benefits. The premiums paid for a ULIP policy are split between insurance and investing reasons. The policyholder can choose what kind of investment he wants to make with it.

A predetermined premium amount is used to secure life insurance for the covered individual. The remainder of the premium is invested in various debt and equity funds according to the customer’s preferences. ULIP tax benefits, like all other life insurance plans, are provided to policyholders to help them decrease their financial burden.

Most people believe that ULIP policies are an excellent investment choice since they may provide better returns to policyholders. It can assist in achieving key life objectives such as a child’s higher education or retirement preparation. The increased ULIP tax benefits aid in the management of the tax burden.

It is critical to emphasise that ULIPs are not without danger. Because a ULIP policy is a market-linked investment product, the fund’s performance is affected by market performance. It is up to the investor to decide their risk tolerance before proceeding with the transaction. The risk factor may vary depending on the types of funds accessible for investment through the ULIP policy.

ULIP Tax Benefits

Because it concerns your hard-earned money, each investment in life needs careful consideration. Most people organise their money to manage their ordinary living costs better and fulfil future demands. When buying a ULIP policy, it’s a good idea to figure out how much life insurance you’ll need to meet your specific goals.

While a ULIP investment might be beneficial, it can have an impact on your income. The Government of India provides some ULIP tax benefits to policyholders. When you invest in a qualifying plan, you are entitled to a ULIP tax deduction.

This stems from the stipulation that “any money paid to retain in force” a life insurance policy can be deducted. The ULIP tax benefits may also include any additional components paid to the insurer, such as service tax, etc.

ULIPs are attractive tax-saving tools due to their higher yields and shorter lock-in periods. Let’s go through seven facts concerning the tax advantages of ULIPs:

Tax Saving Benefit on ULIPs Paid Premium

Under sections 10D and 80C of the Income Tax Act of 1961, a policyholder can claim a tax deduction of up to Rs.1,50,000 on policy premium amounts paid towards ULIPs. Continue your ULIP policy coverage for five years, and you will be tax-free.

ULIP Tax Benefits for Maturity

ULIP policy is a market-linked investment plan that delivers tax-free maturity amounts under current legislation such as Section 10 (10D) of the Income Tax Act of 1961. If the policies are purchased after April 1, 2012, the premium must be less than 10% of the total guaranteed to qualify for tax advantages at maturity. The maturity amount will be tax-free for those who bought plans after April 1, 2012, if the annual premium is less than 20% of the total insured. In the event of the death of the life guaranteed, the death benefit is also tax-free.

Tax-free withdrawals in case of death

In the event of the policyholder’s untimely death, the family is entitled to a sum insured amount in addition to the profits provided by the ULIP policy. The pay-out is tax-free under the terms of the Income Tax Act.

Tax Benefit – Partial Withdrawals

In the case of ULIPs, partial withdrawals are tax-free. You do not have to pay taxes on such withdrawals if you remove money from a ULIP policy after the 5-year lock-in period. The requirement is that the withdrawal amount does not exceed 20% of the fund’s amount or value.

Top-up deductions

ULIPs allow customers to enhance their investment by purchasing top-ups. These top-ups are also eligible for income tax deductions under Sections 80C and 10D.

Long Time Tax Benefits

For a long-term investment, you may take advantage of ULIP tax savings. The lock-in period is around five years, and you earn for at least five years in a row by saving tax on your premiums. If you keep your policy, you can get extra tax breaks for ULIPs.

Offers investment, life cover, and Tax benefits under a single plan

Unit-linked insurance plans outperform standard insurance plans, PPFs, and mutual funds. Life insurance protects your life, but it does not assist you in accumulating money. On the other hand, mutual funds provide high returns but no insurance coverage. ULIP policy, on the other hand, serves as a bridge and offers the added benefit of tax savings.

The Bottom Line

ULIPs provide you with the ability to set wealth-building goals for yourself and your family, as well as to secure your family’s future and ambitions. The plans are adaptable, with various fund selections available, and you may swap funds based on your investment objectives or market activity. Take advantage of tax savings and tax-free withdrawals at maturity or partial withdrawals.

