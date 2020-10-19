Learn what is the Ayushman Sahkar Fund of 10 thousand crores, which the central government launched

new Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday launched the NCDC Ayushman Sahkar Fund of Rs.10 thousand crore to create healthcare infrastructure by cooperatives. The National Cooperative Development Corporation Fund (NCDC) will promote health services. Under this scheme, NCDC will distribute a loan of 10 thousand crore rupees to cooperative societies and the societies will establish health facilities from it. Also Read – PM Modi said- India first imposed lockdown so there is a decrease in cases of taxation coming

Regarding this, PIB tweeted, "Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has launched NCDC Ayushman Sahkar Fund of Rs. 10 thousand crores for construction of basic health facilities by cooperatives."

Under this, in addition to modern medical practice, AYUSH, homeopathy, drug manufacturing, drug testing, Ayurveda massage center and drug store etc. will be promoted. Apart from this, this fund will also help medical education institutions. According to the guidelines issued, the cooperative society should be three years old to receive funds under this start-up scheme. The NCDC has supported about 30 hospitals in Kerala and a total of 52 hospitals across the country.