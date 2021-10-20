Learn why Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal mentioned in a filmy taste, ‘It’s not that i am’

Arvind Kejriwal announce reimbursement of 50K consistent with hectare: Delhi Leader Minister Arvind Kejriwal mentioned in a movie taste throughout the web press convention, ‘It’s not that i am, your executive isn’t.’ In reality, Leader Minister Kejriwal was once addressing the farmers of Delhi, throughout which he mentioned this. “I wish to say to all my farmer brothers of Delhi, you do not want to be unhappy, ‘Major hoon na, aapki sarkar hai na’,” he mentioned.Additionally Learn – Captain Amarinder Singh will announce his birthday celebration quickly, can tie up with those events together with BJP

Leader Minister Kejriwal confident lend a hand to the farmers who've misplaced their plants and mentioned that his executive is at all times status with the farmers. The Leader Minister mentioned, 'We stand with you in your entire troubles, your executive is status with you. Within the ultimate 5-6 years, because the Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration executive, on every occasion there have been events when farmers' plants had been ruined because of some explanation why, your executive has come ahead and supported you.

Recalling the previous years, Kejriwal mentioned, 'We've got given reimbursement to our farmer brothers on the charge of Rs 50,000 consistent with hectare each time. That is the easiest reimbursement in the entire nation. Someplace they offer 8 thousand and someplace they offer 10 thousand. Your executive has given 50 thousand rupees as reimbursement. We did not simply make the announcement, we attempt to get the cash in everybody's account inside of a month or two of creating the announcement.

The Leader Minister mentioned, ‘We’ve got additionally issued orders this time that farmers whose plants had been destroyed, might be given reimbursement on the charge of Rs 50 thousand consistent with hectare. I’ve positioned the order. All DM-SDMs are doing metering, paintings has began. I sincerely hope that we will be able to entire the size or survey inside of two weeks and after that your reimbursement will achieve your account inside the subsequent month-and-a-half.’

Farmers’ plants had been broken by way of unseasonal rains. Farmers are unhappy, do not be unhappy. As at all times the federal government is with you. The federal government will give reimbursement of Rs 50,000 consistent with hectare for the broken plants. LIVE https://t.co/WWscTFiYoj — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 20, 2021

CM Kejriwal mentioned, ‘I wish to inform my farmer brothers of Delhi that your son is status with you. Do not be unhappy, I perceive your plants had been ruined. If a farmer does no longer plant a crop, he suffers much less, but when he vegetation a crop, spends cash on it and if the crop is ruined, then he feels very unhappy. In one of these state of affairs, if he has taken a mortgage, then he isn’t in a position to pay off the mortgage, don’t be unhappy in any respect, we’re with you, you are going to get your complete reimbursement once conceivable. (Enter – ANI)