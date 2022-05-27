Learning online during the pandemic cost us dearly: 90% of the apps analyzed sent data to advertising companies

That websites use tools to monitor our activity in the browser is not something new, although it is somewhat more delicate when users are minors. A study by Human Rights Watch has concluded that, of the 164 learning apps analyzed in 49 countries, 90% of the applications used during the pandemic shared information with companies with advertising-based technology.

Few of those analyzed by the study offered information about the use of their users’ data, and according to the investigation, some of those that did cover it up through technicalities in their policies. These apps were used by all kinds of studentsincluding those who were in preschool.

Concern about the management of personal information of students

COVID restrictions resulted in more than 1.5 billion students around the world having their classes affected, requiring them to use alternative resources at home. For the vast majority of students, online tools have allowed them to continue with their studies. However, according to Human Rights Watch research, the majority of those analyzed shared user information to specialist marketing companies and data brokersposing a serious privacy and security problem for users.

“Children were just as likely to be watched in their virtual classrooms as adults shopping in the world’s largest virtual malls,” Mentioned Hye Jung, lead researcher of the study.



Imagen: Human Rights Watch

Many of the school circle and the main people in charge of the apps defended these tools. According to The Wall Street Journal, some mentioned that the investigation presents a problem. And it is that the main page of said apps would also be included, a page that normally has tracking mechanismsinstead of limiting the analysis to internal pages. However, as the Wall Street Journal has mentioned, the researchers defended themselves against these testimonies by arguing that the students had to log in to these pages before their classes began.

90% of apps share information with marketing companies

Examples of the research include websites such as Schoology. It has more than 20 million registered users, and is used in more than 60,000 schools in the United States. According to the study, Schoology has tracking tools that extract the advertising IDa unique identifier used by marketers to monitor user activity and build a digital profile for online advertising recommendation.

According to a representative of PowerSchool, another website that offers learning tools, it does not collect the advertising ID, but the study concludes that it does uses third-party tools to show users advertising based on their search history. In addition, their policy establishes that they do not collect information from children under 13 years of age, respecting the COPPA (Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act). However, the company’s software is promoted even for children at the preschool level.

While the investigation acknowledges that they have not been able to determine what kind of information has been collected for actual use, it does reveal how the software was designed to work, what data had been programmed to be searched, and where it was sent.

ST Math, another of the tools used for online learning, would have shared information with up to 19 trackers, according to the study. These include technologies from Facebook, Google, Twitter or Shopify. According to a spokesperson for the MIND Research Institute, which makes use of the tool, ST Math does not share identifiable information, nor does it use the same trackers as on the main page. However, the researchers found tracking techniques not only on the homepage, but also on site pages that offer games for preschoolers and first graders.

According to a statement from the FTC, they will work on measures to prohibit those techniques that make students require more information than necessary, in addition to creating restrictions on sharing personal information for marketing purposes. This would result in fines or civil penalties for companies.

Government-driven educational platforms have also been the subject of investigation. The study has analyzed 56 of them worldwide, and only nine did not have tracking and data collection tools. Of the national ones, only one stands out: I learn at home.

The study also highlights applications such as Math Kids or African Storybook, apps and websites that serve as examples to demonstrate that it is possible to develop a study and learning application that does not improperly manage the personal information of its users.