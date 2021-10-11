“Leave me alone!”: Hamilton’s discussions with the Mercedes team and his mistake that cost him the top of the Formula 1 championship

In a championship as even as the one that Formula 1 has in 2021 among its two top candidates for the title, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) y Max Verstappen (Red Bull), each point is worth gold. More in the final instance where as the possibilities are reduced the fight is increasingly closed. What happened this Sunday between Hamilton and his team could cost him the title. At the Turkish Grand Prix where his partner won, Valtteri Bottas; the seven-time world champion disobeyed his team’s order to enter the pits to change tires and that cost him the podium.

From the start, Hamilton knew that he was going to have a complicated weekend due to the penalty of ten places in the starting grid for the change of the combustion engine. It should be remembered that since 2014 F1 cars use one of this type of energy and the other electric. The Briton made pole position and started eleventh.

Although on Sunday morning in Istanbul it started to rain and the circuit was made difficult by the water on the asphalt. Although Lewis runs very well in that track condition, it was not ideal to start a comeback, but on the first lap he was able to overcome Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin).

He later realized Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) y Lando Norris (McLaren). Until in the turn 35º he managed to overcome Sergio “Checo” Pérez (Red Bull) in the fight for fourth place. With the pit stops to change tires, Lewis took third.

At this point the rain stopped and a track began to form on the Istanbul track, albeit with humidity, so the best plan was to switch to intermediate compound tires for wet surfaces. In the 42nd round from the Mercedes box they called Hamilton who asked “Why?” They explained that his rubber was not going to last until the end and, nevertheless, the British did not want to enter …

Lewis Hamilton in full fight with Sergio Pérez (REUTERS / Murad Sezer)

Eight laps later they asked him what the condition of the tires was and he replied “I’m sliding all over the place, but it’s going well.” A twist later it came in and they put new intermediate tires on it. But his entry was late, as most of the platoon had already relocated after his arrests and Lewis lost two positions.

Unhappy with the team’s strategy, on lap 54 he argued with them on the radio where he said “We should not have entered”. On the next lap they spoke to him again and very angry he replied “Leave me alone!”. However, when Hamilton stopped his tires were smashed.

Hamilton finished fifth and added ten points. His rival for the title, Verstappen, finished second, reaped 18 points, and regained the top of the championship. The Dutchman reached 262.5 points and got 6 from the English.

The next date will be the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, on October 24. There will begin the incursion of the Máxima through the American continent that will continue on November 7 in Mexico and on November 14 in Brazil, with the dispute of the San Pablo Grand Prix.

