Leaving some WhatsApp groups is frowned upon socially: this is how WhatsApp wants to solve it

We have all been in that WhatsApp group in which we no longer paint even with glue, and as long as people don’t find out about our escape, we prefer to continue in it. There are many who find themselves in this situation, although luckily, the WhatsApp team would already be working on it.

As we have been able to verify in WABetaInfo, from WhatsApp they are working on a function to leave groups silently. There are no details yet on when it will arrive, but we can already see a small preview of how it would work.

WhatsApp will soon allow you to silently leave groups

The feature is currently under development and would arrive with a future update to the app. As we can see in the image, when leaving a group, the application will warn us that only we and the administrator you can see that we have left the group. Of course, the problem is when everyone has administrator privileges in the group, there we can’t do anything.





Currently, when someone leaves the group, a notification appears in the chat indicating who has left the group. With this new feature, making smoke bombs will be much easier. As can be seen, the screenshot belongs to WhatsApp Desktop, although the function is expected to reach all the platforms on which the app is available.

The fact that the feature is under development means that, not even beta testers have been able to test the feature yetso it looks like it’s still a while until we see this feature materialized in the app.

WhatsApp recently announced the possibility of creating groups of up to 512 participants, a feature that has been gradually reaching all users. A few days ago we also saw how reactions worked on WhatsApp, a feature that allows us to reply with emojis without the need to write. While all of these features are more than welcome, it’s really the Telegram team that we have to thanksince it is the main “inspiration source” for WhatsApp.