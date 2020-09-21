Lebanese Newcomer Nour Ardakani Joins Global Pop Group Now United

Now United, the worldwide pop group shaped by “American Idol” creator Simon Fuller, has added a brand new member: 18-year-old Nour Ardakani from Lebanon.

Ardakani will turn out to be Now United’s 16th member following a Pepsi-sponsored seek for a brand new member from the Center East and North Africa that started final yr. The group presently has a social media following of greater than 100 million followers worldwide, and scored a finest group nomination in the course of the MTV Video Music Awards in New York final month.

Hundreds of candidates from throughout the MENA area had been reviewed earlier than 13 hopefuls had been invited to take part in a digital audition final week beneath Fuller’s steering, in accordance with a Now United assertion.

Fuller, choreographer Kyle Hanagami and casting director Kerrie Mailey then picked Ardakani after listening to her carry out a brand new Now United track titled “Habibi.”

Ardakani, who presently lives together with her household in Beirut, will be part of different Now United members later this week in Dubai to file and movie new music to observe the group’s hit “Really feel It Now.”

“In Nour, I’ve discovered a outstanding younger performer,” Fuller stated within the assertion, by which he went on to reward her as “a beautiful, pure singer with mild emotion and heat.”

“Nevertheless, it’s her persona that impressed me probably the most,” Fuller added. “She has a peaceful confidence, a maturity and intelligence far upfront of her age.”

“I’m so grateful for this chance to hitch Now United, to do what I really like and symbolize the nation that I really like,” stated Ardakani.

“Singing and dancing is my ardour and to be given the prospect to try this with so many superb skills from completely different international locations and cultures is a dream come true for me,” she added.

Launched by Fuller in 2017, Now United’s present group members symbolize 15 completely different international locations throughout the globe: Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, Russia, China, U.Ok., India, Philippines, U.S., Germany, Finland, Japan, Canada, Senegal and Australia. Lebanon now joins as Now United’s 16th represented nation.