Lebanon to default on debt for first time amid financial crisis

Nation was as soon as due to repay a $1.2bn Eurobond this month nonetheless will search to restructure its cash owed

Lebanon said on Saturday it may default on its Eurobond debt for the first time and get hold of restructuring agreements amid a spiralling financial catastrophe that has hit international foreign money echange reserves.

The country, hit by way of a severe liquidity crunch and months of anti-government protests, was as soon as due to repay a $1.2bn (£920m) Eurobond on 9 March, while another $700m matures in April and an additional $600m in June.

Proceed learning…

