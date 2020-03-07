General News

Lebanon to default on debt for first time amid financial crisis

March 7, 2020
1 Min Read

Nation was as soon as due to repay a $1.2bn Eurobond this month nonetheless will search to restructure its cash owed

Lebanon said on Saturday it may default on its Eurobond debt for the first time and get hold of restructuring agreements amid a spiralling financial catastrophe that has hit international foreign money echange reserves.

The country, hit by way of a severe liquidity crunch and months of anti-government protests, was as soon as due to repay a $1.2bn (£920m) Eurobond on 9 March, while another $700m matures in April and an additional $600m in June.

Proceed learning…

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment