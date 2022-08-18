LeBron James extended his bond with the Los Angeles Lakers: the details of his new contract

LeBron James will continue to play for the Los Angeles Lakers (USA TODAY Sports)

LeBron James agreed to an extension of his contract until the 2024/25 season with Los Angeles Lakers and in this way he will continue in the franchise until his 40th birthday, according to US media reports on Wednesday.

The NBA superstar, who is about to start his fifth season with the Californian teamcommitted to two more campaigns in exchange for USD 97.1 millionaccording to what was detailed by the player’s agent, Rich Paul, to the journalist of ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski. His previous agreement expired in 2023 and guaranteed him a salary of USD 44.5 million this season.

The forward, who will turn 38 in December, an option is saved to leave the team before the 2024/25 season, According to the report. James, who in 2020 won the fourth ring of his career with the Lakers, has assured that his intention before retiring is to share a team with his son Bronnywho will be eligible to play in the NBA in 2024.

LeBron James wants to play with his son in the Lakers (AP)

Despite King James had one of the best individual seasons of his career, with an average of 30.3 points, the Lakers were out of playoff spots and they fired manager Frank Vogel for rookie Darvin Ham.

LeBronfour times champion of the NBAsigned for the Lakers in 2018 and was champion in 2020, in the Orlando bubble. Previously, he had won the ring with the Miami Heatin 2012 and 2013, and with the Cleveland Cavaliersin 2016.

It should be noted that the largest contract ever paid to an NBA player was signed last month when the Denver Nuggets renewed the link to the two-time MVP. Nikola Jokic until 2028 in exchange forand USD 264 million. The 27-year-old Serbian and 2.11 m. tall, he belongs to that franchise since in 2014 he was selected in 41st place in the second round of the Draft. The previous mark had been established in 2020, when the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo agreed to continue with the Milwaukee Bucks for five more seasons.

