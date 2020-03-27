Lebron James Gives Update On Space Jam 2 In The Wake Of Coronavirus

Space Jam has at all times been scheduled to return out in June of 2021. So we’re type of [OK]. And plenty of it proper now could be animation, so being indoors is definitely nice for us. So we’re nonetheless on. Similar to the whole lot on the earth, the whole lot is slowed down a bit bit, however we’re nonetheless on the right track. I’m wanting ahead to it. Throughout this time proper now, I want we may launch it proper now, man, and provides folks some issues to observe of their households. However we obtained till subsequent yr, subsequent summer time. We’re enthusiastic about it.