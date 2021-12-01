LeBron James has coronavirus and will be low in several Lakers games in the NBA

LeBron James has coronavirus and must be isolated 10 days before returning to action in the NBA (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

After being placed in isolation per the health and safety protocols of the NBA, and in turn discarded from the party of Los Angeles Lakers against Sacramento Kings, it was confirmed that LeBron James has coronavirus. The star forward of the American league will be isolated and he will miss at least five games for his team in a season in which he already has multiple absences.

The King James, who said earlier in the season that he is vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive for the disease and will be separated from his team for a minimum of 10 days and he can come back when he can give two negative PCR tests in a period of 24 hours.

Although the coronavirus deprived Lakers stop LeBron on court in front of Kings, they had no problem imposing themselves by 117-92 on his visit to Golden 1 Center, where there were great scoring contributions from Anthony Davis (25 points) and Russell Westbrook (23).

LeBron James will miss between four and five NBA games after testing positive for COVID-19 (Photo: EFE)

Davis, companion and friend of LeBron, was the one who spoke about his withdrawal in a press conference after the game: “He told me that he is fine, that he is asymptomatic, which is a good sign. Health is the most important thing, more than basketball. LeBron has a family and we want to be sure that he will be fine.”.

LeBron James have already lost more than half of the games of the Lakers this season (12 of 23) due to a couple of physical problems, in addition to his one-game suspension for elbowing Isaiah Stewart, player of the Detroit Pistons. It was his first suspension in the NBA in their 19 years career.

With him on the track, the team records a balance of seven wins and four losses, while without their presence they carry five wins and seven falls counting the game in which they managed to impose you against the Sacramento Kings.

This season, LeBron James has missed several Los Angeles Lakers games in the NBA (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

LeBron average this campaign 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists. If you are out for 10 days, he would lose between four and five games. In principle, it will not be available before Los Angeles Clippers (December 3), Boston Celtics (7/12), Memphis Grizzlies (9/12), and Oklahoma City Thunder (10/12).

“We cannot allow that to affect us. Obviously, he is a big part of our team. But we’ve played a lot of games without it. So we already know how that is, we have to keep playing like we did on the defensive side until he can come back, “he added. Anthony Davis before the press.

Meanwhile, the NBA emphasized its previous recommendation, supported by the National Basketball Players Association, about which coaches and players who are vaccinated should receive a booster dose of the vaccine as soon as possible.

The NBA He also informed the teams that he has registered 34 cases in which a fully vaccinated player, coach or staff member had an infection. The league has said that the 97% of players are fully vaccinated, being Kyrie Irving Brooklyn Nets is the most iconic figure among the exceptions.

