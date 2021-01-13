LeBron James’ impressive NFL attendance against the Rockets travels the world

The star LeBron James was the protagonist of the Los Angeles Lakers win against Houston Rockets by 120-102 in which it was also measured at James Harden in a personal duel of NBA stars.

In direct comparison, Harden took a small advantage by totaling 20 points, six rebounds and nine assists versus LeBron’s 18 cards, seven sacks and seven serves for a touchdown, but the Rey He took advantage of the triumph of his team to leave through the wide door.

Interestingly, it wasn’t any of those 18 points that surprised fans, rather it was one of the assists that left them impressed. “Sometimes we forget that LeBron is left-handed,” commented a fan when seeing the images on his social networks. It is worth mentioning that the American usually shoots with the right.

The Lakers beat the Rockets 120-102 (USA TODAY Sports)

The play occurred with 10 minutes remaining in the third quarter, when James captured a rebound and executed the counterattack in a millisecond. Almost without thinking, he made a pass worthy of an NFL quarterback.

The forward threw the ball with the same momentum as his body and habilitó a Kentavious Caldwell-Pope so that it defined without complications and put the partial 73-49.

“LeBron James QB Pass With the left!”wrote the official NBA account. “That was a KCP touchdown with a sensational pass from a quarterback from James, ”joked one user.

“I can’t believe that the people here (Twitter) say that what he did was easy, that they could do it too. It was the vision and the split-second decision that made it exceptional. “explained another.

The duel left an even duel between LeBron James and James harden (USA TODAY Sports)

Beyond the contribution of LeBron James, The game’s top scorer was Lakers power forward Anthony Davis, who overflowed with 27 units. After missing the previous game with an abductor injury, Davis stood out alongside his teammate in the victory over the Rockets.

The purple and gold team now leads the Western Conference with 8 wins and 3 losses ahead of the mighty Phoenix Suns (7 wins and 3 lost games).

In the Rockets, meanwhile, who now have a balance of 3 wins and 5 losses, Christian Wood (23 points) and James Harden (20 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists) were the most outstanding from a night of poor shooting from the perimeter (12 of 41 in shots of three).

