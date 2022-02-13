LeBron James made history: he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and became the top scorer in the NBA

Lebron James became the leading scorer in NBA history

LeBron James He once again wrote his name in the great history of the NBA during the duel between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. With a 3-pointer in the opening minutes of the third quarter, the 37-year-old star surpassed the record of the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and became the top scorer in the league between the regular phase and the playoffs.

In the defeat 115-117 at Chase Center from San Francisco, King James finished with a stat of 26 baskets throughout his 38 minutes on court to complete the day with 44,157 points between regular phase and playoffswhich allowed him to unseat Kareem from the top, who held 44.149.

James also added 15 rebounds and 8 assists, although his presentation had a bitter taste because he missed key free throws with just 2 seconds left in the fourth quarter. His scoring would have meant pushing the game into overtime.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, owner of four NBA titles, still has to advance steadily to snatch another record from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: highest scorer counting only the regular phase. The legendary player who shone in the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers, who was on the courts between the end of the 60s and until the end of the 80s, he recorded 38,387 points in the regular phase. LeBron is still almost two thousand points away from that record..

The list that leads now King James has names of weight like those of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Karl Malone, Wilt Chamberlain The Shaquille O’Neal.

The duel against the Warriors –which had Klay Thompson as the top scorer with 33 points– meant a new setback for the Lakers that are ranked 9th in the Western Conference and they run risks at this point of not being able to fight to reach the playoffs. With 26 wins and 31 losses, James’s men fight with the Portland Trail Blazers (23-34), New Orleans Pelicans (22-34) and San Antonio Spurs (22-35). Golden State has the second-best record in the area with 42 wins and 15 losses behind the unbeatable Phoenix Suns (46-10).

The Los Angeles cast will be active again on next Thursday at home against the Utah Jazz and then they will host Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday, February 26.

THE TABLE OF HIGHEST SCORERS IN THE NBA (PLAYOFFS AND REGULAR STAGE)

1- LeBron James: 44.157

2- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 44.149

3- Karl Malone: 41.689

4- Kobe Bryant: 39.283

5- Michael Jordan: 38.279

6- Dirk Nowitzki: 35.223

7- Wilt Chamberlain: 35.026

8- Shaquille O’Neal: 33.846

9- Tim Duncan: 31.668

10- Hakeem Olajuwon: 30.701

