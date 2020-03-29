General News

LeBron James on NBA’s possible return amid coronavirus pandemic: ‘Can’t go straight to playoffs’

March 29, 2020
1 Min Read




three hours in the past
Sports activities

Depart a remark

Los Angeles Lakers movie star LeBron James has made it clear that it may very well be a foul idea if the NBA had been to transfer instantly to postseason play as quickly because the season used to be to renew amid the coronavirus pandemic.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment