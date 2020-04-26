LeBron James teases electric Hummer in quiet Super Bowl ad

After 10 years of no Hummers, we’ve now bought an electric Hummer and an inspirational speech by LeBron James to get you pumped about it. Sure, the discontinued gas-guzzler was formally revived this week. However now it’s an all-electric, battery-powered car.

In the course of the Super Bowl, GMC will tease the electrified SUV, though the official Hummer unveiling received’t occur till Might 20 on the Detroit-area plant the place the automotive will finally be produced.

Thus far GMC didn’t share a lot concerning the revamped beast apart from a shot of the entrance grille and choose stats, like the way it can attain Zero to 60 mph in three seconds. Nothing but about battery dimension or vary. We’ll should see the way it stacks up in opposition to Tesla’s Cybertruck.