LeBron James used Michael Jordan to defend himself against those who blame him for the Los Angeles Lakers disaster

The angels lakers they are far from having the dream season. With 46 games played in the regular stage, they have the same number of wins as losses, so they are seventh in the league table. Western Conference and they run serious risks of being left out of the Playoffs. In such a context, Lebron James He became the center of criticism.

While the press anticipates a possible departure of the coach Frank Vogel, several specialists point out that the coach is not directly responsible for this bad present of the team, but that the culprit is the former Cleveland Cavaliers. For this reason, fed up with hearing these accusations, the 37-year-old player turned to social networks to defend himself.

Using the verses of the song Store Run, from the American rapper In the, Lebron wrote: “Changing the culture. Mention me with MJ (Michael Jordan) and Tom Brady like you’re supposed to. I’m standing next to the rookies, somehow they look older. The altitude of matter is so cold it will make you run your nose. How do you expect to receive love if you don’t show any?” Although, the original lyrics name Mick Jagger, from Los Rolling Stone, ya Bono, of U2.

In this way, using the legend of the Chicago Bulls and the best quarterback in the history of the NFL, the star of the Lakers He responded to several of his detractors, such as the former player turned analyst of ESPN Kendrick Perkins, who over the weekend noted: “Frank Vogel being the scapegoat is ridiculous. After winning a championship with him as coach, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, they have to come out and defend him. I want to see them two come out and stand up for their guy, because it’s not Frank Vogel’s fault that the Lakers are in the position they are in.”

Journalist Stephen A. Smith was another of those who had targeted The King: “In the end this is LeBron James’ disaster like anyone else’s because you’re the champion wherever you go,” adding, “Guess what, you’re just as guilty as the others.”. It is much easier to fire a manager than a player, but I can assure you that something will happen”.

The Lakers, champions in 2020, have one of the best rosters in the NBA with figures like Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, DeAndrea Jordan y Russell Westbrook, in addition to LeBron. But the team is far from showing its best level and its coach is on the verge of being fired.

