Leclerc and Verstappen will have the third battle of the season at the Australian GP: time, TV and everything you need to know

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen are the two great protagonists at the start of the season (Photo: Reuters)

The Formula 1 will have a new edition of the battle that, until now, has been animating the 2022 season of the highest division: Charles Leclerc will start first Australian GP with his Ferrari and in the second place of the grid will appear Max Verstappen aboard the Red Bull.

The race, taking place in Australia, will have an atypical schedule for the Latin American public since it will be run at dawn.

The Ferrari driver leads the drivers’ championship with 45 points after winning the Bahrain GP and finishing second at the Saudi Arabian GP. Behind him on that table appears his teammate, the Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr., who has so far added a second and a third place in the first two dates of the year. However, the other man prancing Horse did not have a classification as expected and will start from 9th place.

The last F1 champion places third in the drivers table with 25 units since he was the winner in Saudi Arabia and it is well outlined if you take into account that he had to retire towards the end of the first race and was left empty-handed.

Beyond the Mexican Czech Pérez will be third at the start, the big surprise is focused on what they did so much Lando Norris What Daniel Ricciardofourth and seventh respectively. McLaren He had an unforgettable start to the year with the Briton arriving 15th and 7th in the first two Grand Prix and the Australian crossing the finish line in 14th place in the first race since he had to leave in the second.

The other significant fact is that both Lewis Hamilton What George Russell They overcame the problems that Mercedes has been facing after the implementation of the new rules for this year and will start fifth and sixth respectively.

Among the analysis left by the qualifier, which had an unusual accident in Q1 between Nicholas Latifi and Lance Stroll, is the striking performance of the two men from Haas after being the big surprise in the first competitions of 2022. Mick Schumacher will start from the 15th place and Kevin Magnussen He will be 16th, just ahead of Sebastian Vettel (17th), Latifi (18th), Stroll (19th) and Alex Albon (20th).

Regarding the circuit layout Albert Park of Melbourne the most outstanding detail is that the direction of the race finally decided to remove the fourth DRS zone that had been tested during the first two free practice sessions which took place on Friday. The Australian territory will host this event again after two years of suspensions due to the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Until 1995, Australia hosted F1 at the Adelaide circuit but from 1996 onwards the Albert Park Melbourne became the home of the main motorsports division. In 2019, Valtteri Bottas with his Mercedes he had won the last race in that country, although previously Vettel had put together two celebrations aboard Ferrari which allowed him to be one of the most winners in this circuit after the four wins he signed Michael sSchumacher between 2000 and 2004.

Schedules: 0.00 (Mexico / Colombia / Peru / Ecuador) — 1.00 (Chile / Venezuela / Bolivia / Paraguay / Miami United States) — 2.00 (Argentina / Uruguay)

television: Star+ / Repetition: Fox Sports (10.00 from Argentina)

THE STARTING GRID

The starting grid for Formula 1 (Photo: @F1)

KEEP READING:

Touches on the karting tracks and exchange of statements: this is how the duel between Verstappen and Leclerc was born, which today has Formula 1 under its spell

Concern for the health of cyclist Milan Vader after a serious accident: he suffered multiple fractures and is in an induced coma

Lewis Hamilton’s worst moment in Formula 1: “It’s frustrating”