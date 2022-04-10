Leclerc overtook Verstappen and took a rough Formula 1 qualifying in Australia

A new chapter in the rivalry between Ferrari and Red Bull was presented this Saturday in the circuit of Albert Parkthe stage where the Formula 1 will run the Australian Grand Prixvalid for date 3 of the 2022 calendar. In a rough classification and that had a captivating definition, Charles Leclerc overtook Max Verstappen to claim pole position.

The Monegasque driver set a time of 1:17.896, just a few seconds after the Dutch world champion had set the fastest time. With that lap, the fastest of the whole weekend, the 24-year-old gave the Maranello team the first classification in Australia in 15 years. Verstappen finished second with a time of 1:18.154, 0.286 off the lead. The other Red Bull, driven by Sergio Czech Perezcompleted the classification podium after being the fastest in the qualy 2.

“It felt good, I want to say even more because it is a track where I have always had problems in the past; as a driver, it probably won’t fit me that well and this weekend we really work… ”, was the first thing Leclerc said when he got out of his Ferrari after taking pole.

“It was a bit of a messy FP session for me, I managed to put in some good laps but not all together and in Q3 I managed to put it all together. He feels great and very happy to be on pole tomorrow”, added the native of the Principality of Monaco.

Leclerc celebrates with his fans a new pole for Ferrari (REUTERS / Loren Elliott)

For its part, McLaren improved hand in hand with the British Lando Norris, who finished in 4th place. He was followed by the Mercedes from Lewis Hamilton (5°) y George Russell (6°)while the top ten were completed Daniel Ricciardo aboard the other McLaren, the French Esteban Ocon (Alpine) and the Spanish Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) Y Fernando Alonso (Alpine).

The son of the historic driver could not complete the fastest lap due to a mechanical problem that his compatriot twice world champion had. “I lost the hydraulic and it got stuck in fourth gear, I couldn’t change,” he said in dialogue with his team after hitting the retaining wall at turn 11 and causing qualifying to stop in the final part of the test. .

Beyond what happened with the definition of the first positions, a dramatic image was seen in the semi-permanent track of Melbourne. Canadians Lance Stroll and Nicholas Latifi collided between turns 5 and 6 of the circuit in qualy 1 and caused a red flag. Both drivers were in the warm-up laps before their final runs and had swapped positions. Latifi tried to overtake Stroll on the inside at Turn 6, but the Aston Martin driver moved to the right and his cars collided. The Williams took the worst part, since it was “destroyed”as the man who was the protagonist of the definition of the title in 2021 commented on the radio with his team.

This is how they took Latifi’s Williams after the clash with Lance Stroll (REUTERS / Martin Keep)

Once the on-track activity was over, the stewards decided to investigate the incident and agreed with Latifi and Stroll was sentenced to start in last place after applying a three-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race. Beyond this measure, the man from Aston Martin had not registered time, so he was also going to close the line of F1 cars in Australia.

The FIA ​​applied the Canadian two penalty points added to his super license and determined that Stroll had a “lack of situational awareness of Latifi’s overtaking maneuver” who executed it on the inside towards turn 6, which made him guilty of the crash.

