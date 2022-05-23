Leclerc’s abandonment that deprived him of victory in Spain and took Ferrari out of the lead in the Formula 1 championship

* The testimony of Charles Leclerc after his abandonment

This Sunday on the sixth date of the season of the formula 1 there was a scene hit that was the first abandonment in the season of Charles Leclerc that until this race showed a Ferrari with reliability. His desertion cost him the victory in the Spanish Grand Prix and something more important, which is the lead in the championship against the triumph of his arch-rival, Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who now leads the table.

Leclerc started first after taking pole positions and commanded the action at the Autodromo de Montmeló, in Barcelona, ​​until lap 27 when a mechanical failure delayed him on the track. “Nooooooo! No! No! No! ”Charles yelled into the radio, asking what had happened. He lost the lead and had to pit. His mechanics did not try any repairs and put his Ferrari F1-75 in the garage. The 24-year-old Monegasque got out of his car and the look of frustration on his face said it all.

It was the key to the race and until the first impact for Charles, who, however, greeted each and every one of the members of the Scuderia, by way of recognition for the good mechanical means that they gave him in the first five dates in the who achieved two wins (Bahrain and Australia) and commanded the championship until last date in Miami.

Minutes later, he attended to the request of the media in the internal area of ​​the pits and in dialogue with ESPN, assured that “it’s a real shame, but I’m taking the positive because up to that moment we had been leading. But we need to know what happened in the car. I could have left as championship leader and now I’m going second. We’ll see what happens next week. Normally it hasn’t gone well for me in Monaco lately.” His reference is to the inconvenience he had in 2021 in the urban setting where he got lost in qualifying and damaged an axle in the transmission and was unable to start the race. He had got the pole positions…A week ago, Niki Lauda’s Ferrari crashed at the Monaco Historic Grand Prixthe event that brings together jewels from different eras until 1985.

Charles Leclerc takes his head: it was his first abandonment of the year and he lost the champion’s tip (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

Leclerc was left out on the Catalan track and due to Verstappen’s victory he lost the lead in the championship. Now the Dutchman from Red Bull is at the top of the table with 110 points, but he is only 6 ahead of the Monegasque, who will be local in a week and will seek revenge against his people. Beyond his incidents on the emblematic urban circuit, the Ferrari driver will want to return to victory and regain the lead in the championship.

The Spanish competition was vibrant with four drivers who at some point led the race: Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Sergio “Checo” Perez (Red Bull), George Russell (Mercedes) and own Leclerc. Also, there was five changes in the tip. The Barcelona racetrack does not have several overtaking places beyond the first corner, but this Sunday it was a good show.

Verstappen won and led Red Bull 1-2 ahead of Pérez. The podium was completed by Russell. Fourth was Carlos Sainz, who had a poor job with his Ferrari since he started third, but lost two places at the start and had a mistake on the seventh lap. At least, he added points for the Maranello squad.

