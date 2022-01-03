Led by Delbonis and Schwartzman, Argentina beat Georgia in their ATP Cup debut

The Argentine team certified their first ATP Cup Group D win after two comfortable singles wins They faced Federico Delbonis (44) with Aleksander Metreveli (571) and Diego Schwartzman (13) with Nikoloz Basilashvili (22). The albiceleste cast also prevailed in doubles. The tournament takes place in Sydney, Australia.

Delbonis was in charge of reaping the first triumph of the third edition of the team competition organized by the ATP after closing a comfortable win by 6-1 and 6-2 in a game that slightly exceeded one hour.

“It is a great start to the year. I am very happy with the way I played, I went from less to more in my level. At first I was nervous about being the first game of the year and after the preseason, but I handled the pressure and I want to keep improving. Now is the time to continue supporting the team ”, revealed the native of Azul.

His compatriot Diego Schwartzman also played his favorite role. in a more demanding date against Basilashvili, a rival he had not faced previously, and closed his match 6-1 and 6-2 in the same way as his teammate. “It’s a great start for me. I know him a lot for being both the same age, but we never played before this so I’m happy that I won like this. I did a lot of first serves and the return worked very well. Overall, I did a great job, ”said the Small.

The porteño showed an impeccable and hopeful form after having closed an intermittent 2021 in which his best result was the ATP 250 title played in his hometown of Buenos Aires. Then he will have two level tests in his next two games in which he will face the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (4) and the Pole Hubert Hurkacz (9) who will be vital to determine the passage to the semifinals.

To complete the activity, the South American team also celebrated with authority. Máximo González and Andrés Molteni beat Saba Purtseladze and Zura Tkemaladze with the same result as the two previous games: 6-1, 6-2.

In the other match in the area, Poland won 2-1 against Greece at the Qudos Bank Arena as a result of the victories of Kamil Majchrzak against Michail Pervolarakis (6-1 and 6-4) and Hubert Hurkacz against Aristotelis Thanos (6 -1 and 6-2).

With information from EFE

KEEP READING:

An Argentine won at the start of the 2022 Dakar Rally

Lionel Messi: his balance of the year, “the shit virus” and his wish for 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo threw a dart against Manchester United: “I’m not happy”