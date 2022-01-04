Led by Schwartzman and Delbonis, Argentina beat Greece and was one step away from the ATP Cup semifinals

* The best plays of Federico Delbonis’s victory against Michail Pervolarakis

The present of Argentina on the ATP Cup that takes place in Sydney it is unbeatable. After the resounding victory over Georgia for 3 a 0 in the debut of the tournament that is played on fast courts, the representative albiceleste returned to expose his hierarchy to Greece.

The activity began in the early hours of Monday, when Federico Delbonis defeated Michail Pervolarakis for 7-6 and 6-1; and continued with the presentation of Diego Schwartzman in view of Stefanos Tsitsipas, where the porteño starred in a real battle against the number four in the world. With partials of 6-7, 6-3 Y 6-3 the Small showed that he is a giant.

The next presentation of the Argentina It will be on Tuesday night (at 20) where you will look for the ticket around semifinals versus Poland, a team that also achieved both victories in their first encounters. The Small Schwartzman will be measured against Hubert Hurkacz, while Delbonis will collide in front of Kamil Majchrzak.