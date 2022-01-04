Led by Schwartzman and Delbonis, Argentina beat Greece and was one step away from the ATP Cup semifinals

* The best plays of Federico Delbonis’s victory against Michail Pervolarakis
The present of Argentina on the ATP Cup that takes place in Sydney it is unbeatable. After the resounding victory over Georgia for 3 a 0 in the debut of the tournament that is played on fast courts, the representative albiceleste returned to expose his hierarchy to Greece.
The activity began in the early hours of Monday, when Federico Delbonis defeated Michail Pervolarakis for 7-6 and 6-1; and continued with the presentation of Diego Schwartzman in view of Stefanos Tsitsipas, where the porteño starred in a real battle against the number four in the world. With partials of 6-7, 6-3 Y 6-3 the Small showed that he is a giant.
The next presentation of the Argentina It will be on Tuesday night (at 20) where you will look for the ticket around semifinals versus Poland, a team that also achieved both victories in their first encounters. The Small Schwartzman will be measured against Hubert Hurkacz, while Delbonis will collide in front of Kamil Majchrzak.
* The summary of the remarkable triumph of Peque Schwartzman against Stefanos Tsitsipas
The national cast, captained by Alexander Fabbri, one of the coaches of the singlist Buenos Aires, suffered a last-minute loss due to the positive of COVID-19 registered by Federico Coria on arrival at Australia, and his place was taken by Facundo Bagnis.
For the same reason, the Russian had to get off the contest Andrey Rublev (fifth in the international ranking), Spanish Rafael Nadal (6) and the Canadian Denis Shapovalov (14), while the number 1 in the world, the Serbian Novak Djokovic did not attend for Failure to comply with the health requirements to enter the country.
The ATP Cup group stage runs through January 6. In the first semifinal, the winner of the Group A will meet the winner of the Group D, the January 7th. The second semi will be the 8 among the winners of the Groups B and C. Y the final will take place on January 9.
In other results of the competition, the Spanish team claimed a new victory after Roberto Bautista and Pablo Carreño they could put the 2-0 in the ante series Norway versus Casper Ruud (6-4 and 7-6) and Viktor Durasovic (double 6-3), respectively.
After debuting on Saturday with a win against Chile, the Armada also defeated the Scandinavian team without losing a single set. Now, if the Andean team outperforms Serbia -rival of the Spanish next Wednesday- Spain will qualify for the semifinals of the tournament.
Carreno, number 20 in the world, was in charge of opening the court before Durasovic, which he surpassed in 69 minutes and before which he did not have to defend himself from any opportunity to break against. Subsequently, Bautista it took a little more time, one hour and 45 minutes, to get rid of Ruud.
KEEP READING