Led Zeppelin Wins ‘Stairway to Heaven’ Legal Battle

The U.S. Supreme Court docket on Monday declined to take up the long-running copyright battle over Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” leaving in place a ruling that rejected infringement allegations over the 1971 tune.

The justices denied a petition geared toward reviving the case, ending six years of litigation that the tune’s writers, Jimmy Web page and Robert Plant, plagiarized the tune’s iconic intro from the 1968 tune “Taurus” by the group Spirit.

The ruling follows a March victory for the group through which the ninth Circuit Court docket of Appeals upheld a jury verdict discovering the tune didn’t infringe on “Taurus.”

The ruling can be a big win for the music trade, which has felt itself preventing a shedding battle towards frivolous copyright fits for the reason that “Blurred Strains” trial in 2015. The court docket overturned the so-called “inverse ratio rule,” a precedent that has ruled copyright circumstances within the ninth Circuit for the final 43 years.

To show copyright infringement, a plaintiff should present that the alleged infringer had entry to the plaintiff’s work, and that the 2 works are “considerably related.” The inverse ratio rule — which had not been adopted in different circuits — held that the extra entry was proven, the much less similarity was required to set up infringement. The rule has been a thorn within the aspect of defendants — together with report labels and main artists — for many years.

In overturning the rule, the appeals court docket famous that the thought of “entry” has grow to be diluted within the digital age, as hundreds of thousands of works are available on Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify. The court docket additionally held that the rule has the impact of creating a decrease burden of proof for infringement of well-liked works.

“It was a horrible rule,” stated Ed McPherson, an lawyer who filed an amicus temporary in help of Led Zeppelin, on behalf of songwriters, producers and musicians. “If in case you have lots of entry, that shouldn’t imply there ought to be a lesser commonplace to show copyright infringement. It’s by no means made sense to me.”

The court docket additionally pushed again on the claims of similarity within the Led Zeppelin case, in an opinion that ought to hearten critics of the “Blurred Strains” determination.

“We have now by no means prolonged copyright safety to just some notes,” the court docket held. “As an alternative now we have held that ‘a four-note sequence frequent within the music discipline’ is just not the copyrightable expression in a tune.”

The Zeppelin case started in 2014, when journalist Michael Skidmore filed go well with on behalf of the property of Randy Wolfe, the late frontman of the band “Spirit.” The lawsuit alleged that the enduring opening instrumental riff in “Stairway to Heaven” was lifted from Spirit’s 1968 tune “Taurus.”

A jury dominated towards the plaintiffs in 2016, however a three-judge panel of the ninth Circuit Court docket of Appeals revived the case in September 2018. The panel held that Choose Gary Klausner had given the flawed jury directions, and ordered a brand new trial.

Led Zeppelin’s attorneys appealed to the complete circuit, which heard the case final September.