Lee Bo Young And Kim Seo Hyung Confirmed To Star In New tvN Drama

Lee Bo Young and Kim Seo Hyung are confirmed to star within the upcoming tvN drama “Mine” (working title)!

“Mine” will probably be a narrative about sturdy and bold ladies who overcome society’s prejudice to find what’s actually theirs. The script is penned by Baek Mi Kyung, the author behind dramas together with “Sturdy Girl Do Bong Quickly,” “The Woman in Dignity,” “Miracle that We Met,” and “Melting Me Softly.” The drama will probably be helmed by director Lee Na Jung, who labored on “Combat for My Approach” and “Love Alarm.”

Lee Bo Young will probably be enjoying the position of Seo Hee Soo, a former prime actress and the second daughter-in-law of the chaebol group Hyowon. As she places in all kinds of effort after getting into the brand new and covert world of chaebol households, Seo Hee Soo manages to maintain her presence and true colours with confidence in every part she does. Lee Bo Young will captivate viewers along with her highly effective aura as she portrays Seo Hee Soo’s agency and shiny persona.

Kim Seo Hyung will play Hyowon group’s first daughter-in-law Jung Seo Hyun, who’s a chaebol right down to her bones. Born from a standard and powerfully rich household, Jung Seo Hyun was born with magnificence, dignity, and intelligence. She can be rational to the purpose that she will be able to preserve a chilly expression regardless of the scenario. Viewers are already anticipating Kim Seo Hyung’s charisma within the upcoming drama.

The manufacturing crew shared, “‘Mine’ will probably be a refreshing drama that’s alluring whereas additionally breaking the mould of pre-existing dramas. We really feel reassured that we’ll be taking over this new problem with the 2 actresses Lee Bo Young and Kim Seo Hyung. Please watch on with a number of curiosity and affection sooner or later.”

At the moment, Okay Ja Yeon, Park Hyuk Kwon, Park Gained Sook, and Ye Soo Jung are additionally in talks for the undertaking. “Mine” is slated to premiere within the first half of 2021.

